Local kids enjoy inaugural basketball camp

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Last Friday, Forever Young Foundation, Shooting for the Stars and OBE teamed up to give back to Ascension's next generation of basketball athletes with the inaugural Good Friday Basketball Camp at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. This camp focused on the basic fundamentals and provided each athlete with building blocks to continue to elevate their game.

Forever Young Foundation, Shooting for the Stars and OBE would like to thank the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, Live Royally Network, Valet Services Detail, Doghouse Sea Food, the Gonzales Recreation Department and A1 Custom Design for their part in making this camp a success for the children. It really takes the village.