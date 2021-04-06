Dutchtown earns blowout win over EA

Coming off of a disappointing loss against Kaplan, Dutchtown bounced back nicely with a dominating, shutout victory over rival East Ascension on Monday evening.

The Lady Griffins wasted no time jumping on top. They soared to a 7-0 lead in the first, and from there, they rolled to a 14-0 win in just five innings.

After struggling with consistency all season, Dutchtown head coach Nancy Ensminger was happy with her team's effort.

"I'm glad they came out here and played better. I think a couple of days off might have done them some good. All season, they'll play really well, and then they'll lay an egg," Ensminger said.

The first inning was a nightmare for East Ascension.

The first four Lady Griffin batters came up with hits, and the first six reached base. In all, Dutchtown produced six hits and seven runs in the frame.

Anna Jones and Alexa Womack each came up with RBI singles, and Madi Mitchell had an RBI double. Mallory Melancon and Lysia Russell each drove in runs with sac flies.

Dutchtown also scored runs following a wild pitch and a Lady Spartan fielding error.

The 7-0 lead lasted until the bottom of the third inning. That's when Dutchtown put forth another seven-run explosion.

Katelyn Bessonette led off with a single, but then reached third following an East Ascension error. She eventually scored on a base hit by Jones.

The bases were then loaded after Brynne Songy walked and Mitchell reached following another Lady Spartan error.

Womack and Bessonette both walked runs home, and another scored on a Russell grounder.

To end the inning, Riley Bennett produced an RBI single, and Jones drove in two more runs with a base hit of her own.

This flurry pushed the Dutchtown advantage to 14-0. After five innings, the game ended by way of the 10-run rule.

From the circle, pitcher Maddie West threw five scoreless innings in which she surrendered just three hits. She also struck out four batters.

Before the game, Dutchtown's three seniors--Jones, Mitchell and Kassidy Hood--were honored. Jones followed it up with a huge performance in the win over the Lady Spartans. Jones went a perfect 4-4 from the plate with four RBIs.

"I was really happy for our seniors," Ensminger said. "These seniors have been with me for the past four years. Two have started for all four seasons, and the other has started the past three years. I'm happy that they came out here today and played such a good game."

Both Bessonette and Womack were 2-3 with a walk. Bessonette drove in one run, while Womack drove in two.

Heading into the final week and a half of the regular season, Coach Ensminger said that she would like to see her team be more consistent. The Lady Griffins have not won three or more consecutive games all season.

"I want to see us start winning some games consecutively. We're capable, but it just hasn't happened," Ensminger said. "Maybe we'll get to a turning point here late in the year. We're playing half of our season in these last two weeks, due to COVID quarantines and all the rain that we've had.

"We have games every day this week, except Sunday. It's going to be a grind, but it is what it is. I want them to set goals for themselves from here on out. We've got to be ready to win games. We can't just talk about it; we have to get out there and do it."