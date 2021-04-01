Bulldogs pull off road upset over Dutchtown

The last time Ascension Catholic and Dutchtown played, the Bulldogs pulled off an upset in a low-scoring affair that featured solid pitching and great defense.

Ascension Catholic did it again on Wednesday night.

The 1A Bulldogs held Dutchtown to just five hits and made all the big plays when they had to make them. It resulted in a 3-2 upset win over the Griffins, who were ranked sixth in the Class 5A power ratings.

Dutchtown had a chance to do damage in the first inning as two men got on base with just one out, but Ascension Catholic turned a double play to end the scoring threat.

In the top of the second, Demarco Harry led off with a single, and Joel Landry reached base following a Griffin fielding error.

Harry eventually scored on a passed ball, and Landry was sent home on a sac grounder by Jacob Dunn to give the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead.

Dutchtown answered in the bottom of the frame.

Akyrian Burrell led off with a walk, and he eventually scored on a double by Caleb Ickes that cut the deficit in half.

The Griffins then tied the game in the bottom of the third. Tanner Vadnais walked and was then driven home by a Burrell triple.

Ascension Catholic regained the lead in the top of the fifth.

Dunn came up with an infield single, and he reached second after an errant throw to first base. Dunn then scored on a double by Brooks Leonard that went down the left-field line.

Dutchtown had a great chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. The bases were loaded after Payton Cooper doubled, Ethan Mayeux was hit by a pitch and Reuben Williams walked.

However, Bryce Leonard came in, in relief of Dunn, the Bulldogs' starting pitcher. Leonard got the third out, stranding all three Griffin base-runners.

In the bottom of the seventh, Dutchtown loaded the bases once again, but Bryce Leonard was able to close the book on the Griffins with a big strikeout of Pierson Parent.

Dunn pitched five and two-third innings in which he surrendered five hits and two runs. He struck out five.

Bryce Leonard came in and didn't allow a single hit in his one and a third innings of work.

"Bryce is one of our better arms. Jacob Dunn didn't have his best stuff tonight, but he battled and kept finding ways to get outs," Ascension Catholic head coach Gee Cassard said. "He made some plays and got us late into the ball game. He's obviously one of our better arms, and he's a big-time competitor. He thrives in those situations and looks forward to them. Bryce made some big pitches tonight, and we got a double play to get us out of a jam. I'm really excited with how our guys competed tonight."

Dunn went 2-4 with an RBI at the plate. Bryce Leonard was 3-4, and his brother, Brooks was 1-4 with an RBI.

Dutchtown starting pitcher Beau Cheveallier threw five complete, giving up six hits and two earned runs. He struck out six.

Burrell was 1-3 with a walk and an RBI. Mayeau was 2-3, and Ickes was 1-2 with an RBI.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 14-4. Dutchtown was the eighth 5A team they've beaten this season.

"We've played a ton of 5A and 4A teams this year. We do that on purpose," Cassard said. "It prepares us, it makes us better and it gives us a look at what we need to do when we get late in the year so we can try to win a state championship. So, to be able to come here, play against a quality opponent and find a way to win, it was huge for us."