Citizen unveils All-Parish girl's soccer team

Soccer is a sport that always has great success in Ascension Parish. That trend continued this past season.

In girl's soccer, two Ascension Parish teams reached the second round of the playoffs.

Of the three parish schools in the district, Dutchtown had the most productive season. The Lady Griffins went 16-4-1 during the regular season. This included an undefeated run in district competition, earning them an outright district championship.

Dutchtown earned the No. 8 seeding in the Division-I playoffs and hosted a first-round game against No. 25 West Jefferson. The Lady Griffins dominated, taking the game, 8-0.

They advanced to the next round, where they again hosted a game--this time against No. 9 St. Scholastica. Unfortunately for the Lady Griffins, this is where their season ended. They were defeated, 2-1.

St. Amant had another impressive year. The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 13-5-1 record. This included a runner-up finish in the district.

The Lady Gators entered the playoffs as the No. 10 seed. They hosted Barbe in the first round and cruised to a 5-0 victory.

St. Amant then advanced to the second round, where it traveled to play seventh-seeded Northshore. The Lady Gators' season ended there with a 2-1 defeat.

The only team that didn't make the postseason was East Ascension. The Lady Spartans had their share of struggles in 2021. They finished with an overall record of 3-11, and they missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season.

But there were multiple East Ascension players that made the All-Parish team.

Here is the Weekly Citizen's All-Parish girl's soccer squad:

First Team

Rachel Cretini (St. Amant, SR)

Riley Hicock (Dutchtown, FR)

Nya Bridgewater (St. Amant, SOPH)

Hannah May (East Ascension, SOPH)

Carrigan Hookfin (Dutchtown, FR)

Camille Sheets (St. Amant, SR)

Tristan Gulczynski (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Abbie Delaune (East Ascension, SR)

Sadie Bourgeois (St. Amant, JR)

Maya Tilley (Dutchtown, JR)

Alexi Odland (Dutchtown, SR)

Second Team

Elizabeth Kennison (Dutchtown, SR)

Kelsey Bourgeois (St. Amant, SR)

Colette Smith (Dutchtown, JR)

Caylee Sheets (St. Amant, SOPH)

Riley Cangelosi (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Ava Lambert (East Ascension, FR)

Sarah Arceneaux (St. Amant, JR)

Lilian Moss (Dutchtown, SOPH)

Londyn Naden (Dutchtown, JR)

Amber Merchant (St. Amant, SR)

Rylie Gueho (Dutchtown, JR)

Overall MVP - Rachel Cretini (St. Amant, SR)

Coach of the Year - Anant Vyas (Dutchtown)