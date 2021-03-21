Parish players make All-District 7-1A basketball team

The basketball season officially came to a close last month, and now, standout athletes are getting the recognition they deserve as they're being selected to their respective all-district teams.

Just recently, the boy's All-District 7-1A squad was released, and several Ascension Parish basketball players were recognized. Overall, eight athletes from the area made the team. Five of those selections came from Ascension Catholic, and three came from Ascension Christian.

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs made another playoff run under head coach Kylon Green in 2020-21.

It has become normal for Ascension Catholic to play a very challenging schedule, and that trend continued this past season. The Bulldogs went 9-9 during the regular season, and all but one of their nine losses came to teams from Class 3A or higher.

Ascension Catholic's lone defeat that wasn't from an upper-classification team came against White Castle--who went on to finish as the Class 1A state runner-up.

The Bulldogs earned the No. 10 seeding for the Division-IV playoffs. This forced them to have to go on the road to face seventh-seeded Opelousas Catholic in the opening round.

Ascension Catholic was seeking its second state quarterfinal appearance in four years, but the Bulldogs fell hard to the Vikings, 96-54.

There were five Bulldogs that made the All-District 7-1A team. This tied White Castle for the most selections.

Making the first team was junior guard Demarco Harry, and making the second team was his fellow junior guard Khai Prean.

Three Ascension Catholic players were honorable-mention selections. They were junior forward J'Mond Tapp, who was last year's district Defensive MVP, Calvin Delone and guard Gavin Richardson.

Ascension Christian had a resurgent season in 2021.

The Lions went just 8-16 in 2020, but this year, Ascension Christian was able to avoid a losing season for the first time in school history.

The Lions went 10-10 during the regular season. However, due to the Division-IV postseason only containing 16 teams, they were left out. In the final power rankings, Ascension Christian ranked 22nd.

The playoffs for Classes 1A-5A contain brackets with 32 teams.

Three Lion players made the All-District 7-1A team. This included one first-team selection in senior Elijah Huber. Making the second team for Ascension Christian was junior Ethan Cormier.

The Lions also had an honorable-mention selection in Brady Gueho.

District 7-1A was dominated by White Castle in 2021. The Bulldogs won the league and went on to reach the Class 1A title game.

As a result, five White Castle players made the all-district squad, including two first-team selections.

Senior Kevin Martin was named the district's MVP, while fellow senior Keith Landry was named the District 7-1A Defensive MVP.