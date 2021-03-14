Parish soccer players make All-District 5 team

The Division I, All-District 5 team was recently released and as expected, Ascension Parish players were prominent.

In all, there were 19 area standouts that were named to the first and second teams.

The presence of so many parish players should be no surprise. All three of Ascension's Division-I soccer teams made the playoffs this past season, and two of those teams reached the state quarterfinals.

The St. Amant Gators had the best regular season. The Gators finished with a 13-4-2 record, and they captured the district championship.

St. Amant went on to make the postseason as the No. 7 seed in Division I. In the opening round, the Gators squeaked by Slidell in extra time, 3-1.

In the second round, St. Amant faced 10th-seeded Brother Martin and came away with a hard-fought 3-2 victory to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals.

It was there that the Gators were defeated by second-seeded Jesuit.

After being named the district's Offensive MVP last season, senior Tyler Bridgewater was named the 2021 District 5 Overall MVP.

His fellow Gator senior Ulrich Gaffney was named the Offensive MVP.

St. Amant head coach Adrian Garcia was forced to miss a large portion of the season due to COVID-19, so assistant coach Collin Yammarino stepped in for the Gators. He was named the district's Coach of the Year.

Also making the first team for St. Amant were senior Josh Barbera, junior Holden David and freshman Micah Cretini.

The Gators had three second-team selections. They were juniors Colby Forsyth, Aaron Millet and Dillon Staal.

The Dutchtown Griffins also made a run to the state quarterfinals.

Dutchtown went 12-2-3 during the regular season and finished as the district runner-up. This earned the Griffins the No. 9 seeding in the playoffs.

In the opening round, Dutchtown hosted a game against No. 24 Archbishop Rummel. The Griffins cruised to an 8-1 victory.

This pushed them through to the second round, where they went on the road and earned a huge victory over No. 8 Sulfur.

This punched the Griffins' ticket to the state quarterfinals for the third straight season.

There, Dutchtown fell just short, losing at home to top seed and eventual state champion Catholic, 2-1.

The Griffins had seven all-district selections. Headlining the list for Dutchtown was senior Noah Teaford, who was named the district's Defensive MVP.

Also making the first team for the Griffins were senior David Hopkins, junior Ayden Rawashdeh and Aiden Remont.

Making the second team for Dutchtown were senior Brock Shadle-Colon, junior Jaxson Stovall and sophomore Ethan Shanahan.

East Ascension went 6-7-3 during the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 25 seed.

The Spartans went on the road and faced Sulphur in the opening round. East Ascension led for much of the game, but in the end, the Spartans fell in extra time, 3-2.

Four East Ascension players made the all-district team.

Making the first unit were Brandon Hogan and Aleks Mondragon. Making the squad as second-team selections were Stephen Kline and Diego Ontiveros.