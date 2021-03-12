Griffins earn 300th win under Schexnaydre

On Thursday night, Dutchtown won its 300th game under head coach Chris Schexnaydre, and the Griffins won it in a way that's been a trademark for Dutchtown baseball since Schexnaydre has been the skipper.

The Griffins got some superb pitching and defense, and from the plate, Dutchtown came through with hits at key spots and was nearly flawless with its bunting and base-running.

The result was a 7-1 victory over Archbishop Shaw in the opening night of the Jay Patterson Shootout.

Despite reaching such an impressive milestone, Schexnaydre remained humble.

"We've been blessed to have some really good players throughout the years," Schexnaydre said. "It's really not about me; it's about the players that we've had and the coaches that I've had in my program that mean so much to me. I'm just a small part of it, and I'm very fortunate to have the guys that I have on my staff. I've been blessed to coach some kids that had some really great talent."

Schexnaydre began his head coaching career at Dutchtown in 2008, and since then, he's led the Griffins to 20 wins or more 10 times. They've also reached the playoffs every year, except 2020, when the season was shut down due to the pandemic.

Under Schexnaydre, Dutchtown has made four state quarterfinal appearances, two trips to the semifinals and the Griffins were the state runners-up in 2009. That 2009 team went 32-6-2.

One of the most impressive stats has been Dutchtown's district record under Schexnaydre. They've gone 112-37 in league play over the last 14 years.

His 300th victory came fairly easily due to the terrific performance on the mound by Beau Cheveallier. He had a no-hitter going until the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, Dutchtown jumped on Shaw early.

In the first inning, Ethan Mayeux led off with a double, and Reuben Williams got on with a bunt single. Mayeux later scored on a sac fly by Will Delaune, and Williams scored on a fielding error to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead.

In the second, Pierson Parent made it 3-0 as he scored following an infield single by Mayeux

The next inning, Dutchtown loaded the bases when Tanner Vadnais reached base following a fielding error and both Akyrian Burrell and Nick Gisclair walked. Payton Cooper then drove home both Vadnais and Burrell with a single to make it 5-0.

The Griffins put the game away in the fourth.

Williams and Vadnais both singled. Williams eventually scored on a passed ball, and Vadnais came home following a Burrell base hit to make it 7-0.

The speedy Williams and Mayeux each went 2-3, and they scored three runs between them.

"We have a couple of guys at the top of the lineup that can really, really run," Schexnaydre said. "The rest of the guys kind of feed off of them. We've been really aggressive so far this year, and we try to keep the pressure on the other team."

Vadnais was 2-4, Cooper was 1-2 with a walk and two RBIs and Burrell was 1-2 with a walk and an RBI.

From the mound, Cheveallier pitched six complete innings, yielding just five hits and one run. He struck out seven batters.

The victory improved Dutchtown to 9-2 for the season.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence right now," Schexnaydre said. "We have a bunch of guys stepping up and getting it done, and pitching this year has been outstanding for us. Any time you can get great starting pitching, your team is going to play well. We've been playing well behind them and getting some timely hits. It's been a lot of fun."