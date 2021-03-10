Late Lion rally falls short against Plaquemine

Ascension Christian put together a late rally on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the seventh inning against Plaquemine, but it still wasn't enough.

Despite the late offensive explosion, the Lions dropped the contest, 12-8.

Unfortunately for Ascension Christian, the hole they fell into was just too deep. The Lions had a brutal first inning in which they fell behind, 6-0. Heading into the seventh, they trailed, 12-3.

"We started with an error on the first play of the game," Ascension Christian head coach Jared Kleinpeter said. "We've been working a lot on defense lately, but that first play kind of took the momentum from us, and it went bad after that. But credit to the guys. We fought back at the end. We could have easily given up after going down big. Carter Evans came in and pitched two-run baseball, and we fought back in the seventh. It was just too much to overcome."

The first inning was a disaster for the Lions.

The first Plaquemine batter reached base following an Ascension Christian fielding error. After that, starting pitcher Jack Markey struggled. Markey gave up four straight hits and walked another batter.

With another Lion fielding error mixed in, that onslaught gave the Green Devils a 4-0 lead. Later, Plaquemine scored on a sac fly and an infield single to make it 6-0.

Ascension Christian scored one run in the second. Brady Gueho came up with a leadoff single, and he eventually scored following a single by Braxton Hudnall that was followed up with a Plaquemine fielding error.

But the Green Devils scratched another four runs in the third.

In the inning, Markey walked one batter and hit two others. Plaquemine produced two base hits, and the Lions committed another costly error.

Trailing 10-1 in the bottom of the third, Aubrey Gathright came up with a two-outs single, and he was able to score on a base hit by Gueho that was followed by a Plaquemine error.

Another Green Devil error allowed another run to score to trim the deficit to 10-3.

Carter Evan came in, in relief for the Lions in the fourth, and he ran into trouble right away. He walked one batter and hit two others. A Green Devil base hit drove one run in to make it 11-3.

But after that rough start, Evan pitched well. The only other run he gave up was in the fifth, when yet another Ascension Christian fielding error allowed a base runner to reach third, following a single.

Down 12-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the Lion offense finally came alive.

They loaded the bases with walks by Andrew Landry, Braden Tregre and Gathright. A Green Devil fielding error then allowed both Landry and Tregre to score.

Gueho then singled, and another error resulted in the Lions scratching two more runs.

Hudnall then reached base on a fielder's choice, and another Ascension Christian runner scored. The bases were then loaded again with a single by Evans.

But 12-8 was the closest the Lions would get.

In the loss, both Gathright and Gueho had three hits. Gathright was 3-3 with a walk, and Gueho was 3-4.

In relief, Evans pitched four complete innings, surrendering six hits and just two runs.

After a 6-0 start, Ascension Christian has now lost three of its last four games.

"We've got to get better defensively," Kleinpeter said. "We can swing it with anybody, and our pitching isn't bad. We just have to improve defensively if we want to get where we need to get."