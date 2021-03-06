Girl's soccer players make all-district team

It was another successful season for Ascension Parish high-school girl's soccer as both St. Amant and Dutchtown reached the second round of the playoffs.

As a result of the strides made by these teams, plenty of their players were named to the District 4-5A squad.

In all, there were 24 parish players that made the first and second units. Dutchtown had the most selections with 11, followed by St. Amant with nine. Also, there were four players from East Ascension that were recognized.

Of the three parish schools in the district, Dutchtown had the most heralded season. The Lady Griffins went 16-4-1 during the regular season. This included an undefeated run in district competition, netting them an outright district championship.

Dutchtown earned the No. 8 seeding in the Division-I playoffs and hosted a first-round game against No. 25 West Jefferson. The Lady Griffins dominated, taking the game, 8-0.

They advanced to the next round, where they again hosted a game--this time against No. 9 St. Scholastica. Unfortunately for the Lady Griffins, this is where their season ended. They were defeated, 2-1.

Longtime Dutchtown head coach Anant Vyas was named the district's Coach of the Year.

Another honor taken by the Lady Griffins was the title for district Offensive MVP. That went to Dutchtown's superb freshman Riley Hicock.

There were three other Lady Griffin underclassmen that joined Hicock on the all-district first team. They were fellow freshman Carrigan Hookfin, sophomore Tristan Gulczynski and junior Maya Tilley.

Also making the first team was one of Dutchtown's two seniors, goalkeeper Alexi Odland.

Six Lady Griffins made the all-district second team. They were: sophomores Riley Cangelosi and Lilian Moss, juniors Colette Smith, Londyn Naden and Rylie Gueho and senior Elizabeth Kennison.

St. Amant had another impressive season. The Lady Gators finished the regular season with a 13-5-1 record. This included a runner-up finish in the district.

The Lady Gators entered the playoffs as the No. 10 seed. They hosted Barbe in the first round and cruised to a 5-0 victory.

St. Amant then advanced to the second round, where it traveled to play seventh-seeded Northshore. The Lady Gators' season ended there with a 2-1 defeat.

Senior Rachel Cretini took top honors in the district as she was named the league's Overall MVP. Also, senior Camille Sheets was named the Co-Defensive MVP.

Joining Sheets and Cretini on the first team were explosive scorers Nya Bridgewater (sophomore) and Sadie Bourgeois (junior).

Five Lady Gators made the second team. They were: sophomore goalkeeper Caylee Sheets, junior Sarah Arceneaux and seniors Kelsey Bourgeois, Amber Merchant and Kayla Murillo.

The East Ascension Lady Spartans had their share of struggles in 2021. They finished with an overall record of 3-11, and they missed out on the playoffs for the second straight season.

However, despite the poor win-loss record, there were some Lady Spartan players that put up some impressive performances throughout the season. Four of them made the all-district team.

Sophomore goalkeeper Hannah May was named the Co-Defensive MVP, along with Sheets. Joining her on the first team was East Ascension senior Abbie Delaune.

Making the second team for the Lady Spartans were freshman Ava Lambert and sophomore Paige Pranskey.