Dutchtown has rough outing against Live Oak

With Tuesday's rainy and frigid conditions, most softball and baseball games in the parish were moved.

The softball game at Dutchtown wasn't. The Lady Griffins faced Live Oak as scheduled, but by the time the game was over, they may have been wishing the contest was postponed after all.

It was simply a miserable outing for Dutchtown. In the cold temperatures that felt even more brutal with the constant whipping wind, everything went wrong for the Lady Griffins.

Dutchtown's defense broke down and committed a multitude of errors, the Lady Griffin pitching gave up plenty of hits and walks and the usually-stout Dutchtown bats struggled to mount any offense.

Dutchtown fell victim to a disastrous first inning as Live Oak raced out to a 12-0 lead. The Lady Eagles ended up winning, 15-4, in five innings via the 10-run rule.

The top of the first inning was a nightmare for Dutchtown.

In that inning, Lady Griffin pitching walked five batters and gave up seven hits. Four of those hits drove in runs.

But the Dutchtown defense surely didn't help. To begin the game, a routine popup in shallow right field drew three Lady Griffin fielders, but none of them caught the ball. It landed on the ground without anyone making a play on it.

In addition to that Lady Griffin miscue, four runs were scored as the direct result of three Dutchtown errors.

Live Oak added another run in the second. With the bases loaded, Kayce Bennett came up with a sac fly that pushed the lead to 13-0.

In the bottom of the inning, Kassidy Hood laced a pitch for what looked like a sure double down the left-field line, but Katie Van Der Mark made a terrific play on the ball and gunned Hood out at first.

Dutchtown then put two on with a two-outs single by Maddie May and a walk by Alexa Womack, but they were stranded after a Lysia Russell strikeout.

The Lady Griffins finally got on the board in the bottom of the third.

The bases were loaded after a leadoff walk by Riley Bennett and two straight Lady Eagle fielding errors on ground balls by Katelyn Bessonette and Anna Jones.

Madi Mitchell then came up with a sac grounder, and Brynne Songy crushed a two-RBI single to cut the deficit to 13-3.

However, Live Oak scored two more runs in the fourth after a two-RBI double by Van Der Mark.

In the bottom of the frame, Bennett led off with a single and eventually scored on a ground ball by Jones.

But in the fifth, Dutchtown couldn't score anymore runs to keep the game alive. The mercy-rule ended the contest short, resulting in the Lady Griffins' third straight loss.

In defeat, Dutchtown was out-hit, 12-4. In addition to double-digit hits, Live Oak batters also walked eight times.

Leading the way for Dutchtown at the plate was Songy as she went 1-3 with two RBIs. Jones went 1-3 and drove in one run. Bennett was 1-1 with a walk.