Lions put up big runs in win over False River

The Ascension Christian offense continued to put up big numbers on Friday. Following a 27-run outing against Donaldsonville, the Lions exploded for 16 more runs in a high-scoring slugfest against False River.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning, Andrew Landry led off with a single, and Braden Tregre walked. An Aubrey Gathright infield single then allowed Landry to score and tie the game.

Jack Markey then walked to load the bases, and when Braxton Hudnall was hit by a pitch, Tregre scored to give the Lions a 2-1 lead.

Ascension Christian added a run in the bottom of the second. Tregre produced a two-outs double, and a Gathright single allowed him to score.

In the top of the fourth, False River tied the game, but at the bottom of the frame, the Lions exploded for seven runs.

Gathright got on with a fielder's choice, and the bases were loaded after Brennan Hunt was hit by a pitch and Brady Gueho walked. Markey then walked in a run.

Next, two runs scored following a single by Gathright.

False River's defense then began to break down.

A fielding error allowed Wyatt Buratt to load the bases, and another error on a ball put in play by Preston Connelly allowed two Lion runners to score.

Following the two Gator miscues, Landry singled to load the bases once again.

Another run score when Tregre was hit by a pitch, and the final Lion run of the inning came across on a fielder's choice.

This seven-run Lion fury gave them a 10-3 advantage heading into the fifth inning.

It looked like the game could be headed to a mercy-rule ending, but then it was False River's turn to have a huge inning.

The Gators finally started getting to Gathright, who had only allowed five hits prior to the frame.

False River came up with two straight doubles to begin the inning, an inning in which the Gators fought their way back into the game and even took a lead.

But Ascension Christian never got rattled.

Connelly came to the mound in relief and pitched two and a third solid innings. Meanwhile, the Lion bats went right back to work, surging for six more runs.

It translated into a 16-11 victory for Ascension Christian.

In the win, Tregre went 2-2 with four walks and four RBIs, while Hudnall was 1-2 with three walks and three RBIs.

The victory improved Ascension Christian to a perfect 3-0 for the young season.

The next slate of games for the Lions will feature a tough road outing against St. John on Tuesday. And during the weekend, they'll be competing in a tournament at Maurepas.