Six parish football players make All-Metro

The Baton Rouge area All-Metro football teams were released recently, and six players from Ascension Parish made the cut.

Five of those players were named to the Class 5A & 4A squad.

Leading the charge was Dutchtown junior running back Dylan Sampson. Not only was Sampson a first-team selection, but he was also named the All-Metro squad's Outstanding Offensive Player.

Even in a season that was reduced to just eight games, Sampson still managed to rush for 1,357 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Prior to earning these All-Metro honors, Sampson was named the District 5-5A Offensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP. He was also a first-team selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's All-State 5A team.

Paving the way all season for Sampson was offensive lineman Matt Gallman. Gallman was named to the first team of the All-Metro squad.

Gallman was also a first-team all-district and All-Parish selection.

Sampson and Gallman helped lead Dutchtown to a 5-1 regular season. They hosted and won a first-round playoff game against Terrebonne. It was the program's first postseason victory in three years.

They eventually fell in the second round to a highly-seeded Destrehan squad.

East Ascension had three players make the All-Metro first team.

Senior defensive lineman Jerrell Boykins, Jr. made it. The Louisiana Tech signee finished the year with 35 tackles and five sacks.

Another Spartan that made it from the defensive side was junior linebacker Rionte Jones. For the season, Jones had 63 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions.

Offensively, senior lineman Gavin Soniat made the first unit.

All three players were also first-team all-district and All-Parish selections. Boykins and Soniat were honorable-mention selections on the LSWA All-State team.

East Ascension went 4-3 during the regular season and hosted a first-round playoff game. There, they beat Captain Shreve. It was the fifth year in a row that the Spartans won at least one postseason game.

The Spartans were eliminated by top seed and eventual state champion Acadiana in the second round.

The Outstanding Defensive Player on the 5A & 4A squad was Catholic's Michael Cerniauskas, and the Coach of the Year was Catholic's Gabe Fertitta. The Bears took home the Division-I state championship this past season.

One parish payer made the 3A and Below All-Metro squad. That distinction went to Ascension Catholic junior defensive lineman J'Mond Tapp.

Tapp only played in six games this season, but he was still able to pile up 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. As a result, he was named the District 7-1A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

Tapp was also an honorable-mention selection on the LSWA All-State squad.

Recently, Tapp has been flooded with scholarship offers from big-time SEC programs that include LSU, Alabama and Florida. He is ranked by Rivals as the sixth-best prospect in the state for 2022.

Tapp and the Bulldogs finished with an undefeated regular season in 2020, and they won their second straight district championship.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they were upset by Cedar Creek in the opening round of the postseason.

The 3A and Below All-Metro team's Outstanding Defensive Player went to Sai'vion Jones of St. James. The defensive end is an LSU signee.

The Outstanding Offensive Player was Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss, and the Coach of the Year was Madison Prep's Landry Williams.

The Chargers rolled to a Class 3A state title this past season.