Three Bulldogs make 1A All-State team

Many Ascension Catholic football players have been hailed this offseason following the team's perfect run to a district championship.

Numerous Bulldogs were named to both the All-District 7-1A and All-Parish teams. Now, three Ascension Catholic football players have been selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Class 1A All-State squad.

It was a truly special regular season for the Bulldogs in 2020. In their second year under head coach Benny Saia, Ascension Catholic went a perfect 7-0.

This was the second year in a row in which the Bulldogs went undefeated. The season before, they finished a perfect regular season for the first time in more than 50 years.

In 2020, the high-school regular season was reduced to eight games due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Also, Ascension Catholic's game against Iota was cancelled, so the Bulldogs were only able to play seven games altogether.

They won all seven, but most importantly, they dominated district play. Ascension Catholic beat its league opponents by a combined margin of 188-48.

One of those victories included a 30-13 drubbing of East Iberville, a team that went on to reach the Class 1A state semifinals.

Dating back to 2018, Ascension Catholic has won 19 straight regular-season games. They have not lost since they were narrowly defeated by Southern Lab on Oct. 12, 2018.

The great performance during the regular season earned the Bulldogs the No. 4 seeding in the Division-I playoffs. Unfortunately for Ascension Catholic, they were upset by Cedar Creek in the opening round.

Three Bulldogs made the LSWA Class 1A All-State team. One of those players made the first team. That distinction went to senior kicker Jacob Dunn.

Dunn set a new school record this year when he made a 43-yard field goal. Dunn was also a first-team all-district and All-Parish kicker.

In addition to his kicking duties, Dunn was a first-team all-district and All-Parish linebacker, and he was the team's backup quarterback.

Making All-State honorable-mention were sophomore running back Khai Prean and junior defensive lineman J'Mond Tapp.

Prean was named the District 7-1A Offensive MVP this season. He was also an All-Parish selection at both running back and kick returner. Prean was also one of the Bulldogs' top defensive backs in 2020.

Tapp was one of the most dominant defensive players in Ascension Parish this season. He was named both the District 7-1A Defensive MVP and the Ascension Parish Defensive MVP.

Tapp is one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2022 recruiting class. Just recently, Rivals ranked him as the sixth-best recruit in the entire state. They also ranked him 100th nationally.

For the LSWA Class 1A All-State team, quarterback Landry Lyddy was named the Offensive MVP. He threw for over 3,500 yards and 43 touchdowns in leading Calvary Baptist to the Division-I state title.

Bud Holloway was the Defensive MVP. Holloway had seven interceptions as he helped lead Oak Grove to the Class 1A state championship.