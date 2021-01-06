Many area players make All-District 5-5A

The 2020 high-school football season was like no other we've ever seen.

The year was reduced to eight regular-season games instead of 10, and many contests throughout the season were forced to be cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreaks. Some teams played as few as two district games.

Due to this, it was extremely difficult to put together all-district teams during the postseason. District 5-5A has released its squad, and it contains more players than we're used to seeing. Many of those players are from Ascension Parish.

The Dutchtown Griffins had their share of challenges in 2020 as two of their games were cancelled due to virus concerns, but when they were actually able to play, they excelled.

Dutchtown went 5-1 during the regular season and hosted a playoff game against Terrebonne, a game it won emphatically, 29-0.

The Griffins were eventually eliminated by fifth-seeded Destrehan, 20-10, in the second round. Destrehan went on to be a state semifinalist.

Dutchtown was led by sensational junior running back Dylan Sampson. In just six regular-season games, Sampson rushed for more than 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a result, he was named the District 5-5A Offensive MVP.

Paving the way for him on the offensive line were seniors Matt Gallman and Reed Davis. Both were first-team all-district selections.

In special teams, senior kicker Christian Donnelly made the first team.

Defensively, senior linebacker Chris Washington made the first-team squad, along with senior defensive lineman Joseph Johnson.

Also, senior defensive back Jordan Jackson was a first-team selection, and junior Tanner Vadnais also made the squad as a flex player.

The East Ascension Spartans also had a successful season.

The Spartans almost completed their entire schedule. They had one game cancelled, and they finished 4-3 overall.

East Ascension went on to host a first-round playoff game. It's a game they won--defeating Captain Shreve, 28-14. It was the fifth straight year in which the Spartans won at least one playoff game.

The Spartans were later eliminated by top-seed and eventual state champion Acadiana in the second round.

Making the all-district first team at receiver was senior Navell Chopin. The Spartans had two running backs make the first team in junior Kendall Washington and sophomore Walter Samuel.

The Spartans had seven players make the defensive first team.

On the defensive line, seniors Jerrell Boykins, Jr. and Ashton Milton were selected. At linebacker, junior Rionte Jones and senior Marcelles Taylor both made it.

Three defensive backs made the fist team. They were junior Kendrick Broussard and seniors Kael Babin and Blake Thompson.

St. Amant got back on track in 2020. The Gators made it back to the playoffs this season, after missing out in 2019. That was the first time they missed out on the postseason since 2011.

Unfortunately, St. Amant had two of its games cancelled due to virus concerns. They finished 4-2 and were eliminated by fourth-seeded Ponchatoula in the opening round of the playoffs.

Two Gator offensive players made the first team. They were senior receiver Remy Rizzuto and junior quarterback Cole Poirrier. Poirrier made the squad as an athlete.

Making the first team from the defensive line was senior Tyler Legendre. Senior linebacker Sam McCorkle made the first unit, as well as senior defensive back Evan Bourgeois.