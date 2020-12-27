Parish volleyball players make All-District 4 team

The all-district volleyball teams were released recently, and two parish teams from Division I, District 4 had multiple players honored.

There are three Ascension Parish teams in this district. They are Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant.

Unfortunately, East Ascension experienced a very tough season as they broke in a completely new roster that was filled with ample youth and inexperience.

The Lady Spartans lost all of their all-district players from a team that reached the state tournament in 2019. This included the district's Offensive MVP Truli Joseph, who piled up 584 kills, 215 digs, 84 blocks and 56 aces last season.

Other all-district players the Lady Spartans lost were Daisha Mosley, Londyn Brown and Abby LeBourgeois.

In 2020, East Ascension finished with a 1-25 record. No Lady Spartans were named to the all-district first team.

But Dutchtown and St. Amant each had five players make the squad.

The Griffins had the most successful season of the two teams as they finished the regular season with a 21-5 record and a runner-up finish in district play.

From there, Dutchtown went on to reach the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in Division I.

In the postseason, the Lady Griffins beat both Sam Houston and West Monroe to reach the state tournament for the third straight season.

Unfortunately for the Lady Griffins, they came just short of reaching the state semifinals. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead over Mandeville, the Skippers fought back to win three straight sets and take the match.

Top-seeded Dominican went on to win the Division-I crown.

Dutchtown head coach Patrick Ricks was named the district's Co-Coach of the Year, and senior India Bennett was named the district's Defensive MVP.

Joining Bennett on the all-district first team were junior Alexis Logarbo, Taylor Heeb, Haleigh Qualls and Sarah St. Pierre.

St. Amant didn't advance as far as Dutchtown did in the playoffs, but the Lady Gators did win the district outright. St. Amant beat the Lady Griffins both times they met in 2020--one win coming in four sets and the other coming in just three.

Overall, the Lady Gators finished the season with a record of 17-6. This was good enough to earn St. Amant the No. 6 seed heading into the Division-I playoffs.

For the opening round, the Lady Gators hosted No. 27 Hammond. St. Amant cruised to a straight-sets victory.

However, in the second round, the Lady Gators were upset by Fontainebleau at home in a thrilling five-set affair. This snapped their amazing streak of 10 straight trips to the state tournament.

Longtime head coach Allison Leake was named the district's Co-Coach of the Year, along with Ricks.

Senior Gracie Duplechein was named the district's Offensive MVP. It was just last season when Duplechein was named the district's Defensive MVP.

Four other Lady Gators made the all-district first team. These players were Zoe Richard, Olivia Rome, Maggie Ladner and Amaya Evans.

Rounding out the rest of the district's first team were Live Oak's Chloe Magee and Rylee Parnell and Walker's Anna Ferrand and Reese Patten.