Letter: Continue supporting Council on Aging by voting to renew millage

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dear fellow residents of Ascension Parish,

For nearly 50 years, the Ascension Council on Aging has provided much-needed services to our senior citizens, including nutritious meals, transportation, caregiver assistance, fans, blankets and recreational activities.

The primary funding for these vital services is an existing 1.5 mil parishwide property tax. From time to time, this millage must be renewed for these valuable services and programs to continue.

It is important that you vote this Saturday on whether this Council on Aging millage is renewed. This proposition is not a new tax or a tax increase. It simply continues a millage that is already in place.

Please vote Saturday, Dec. 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. This COA proposition will appear after the proposed constitutional amendments and will be the second-to-last or last item on your ballot.

Thank you.

Darlene Schexnayder

Executive Director, Ascension Parish Council on Aging

ascensioncoa.org