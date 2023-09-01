Sen. Bill Cassidy: More than 500 orphan wells plugged as result of infrastructure act

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote the following column celebrating that Louisiana had plugged more than 500 orphan wells in six and half months as a result of funding from his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For years I’ve heard from communities across Louisiana about the environmental and safety hazards of orphan wells. As they sit abandoned in our communities, they continue to leak methane and impact our air quality. Plugging more than 10 percent of Louisianan’s oil wells since mid-January is a monumental step in keeping our state clean and healthy. In just six and half months, 519 wells have been plugged in areas such as Shreveport and Monroe. This is a clear demonstration of the positive environmental and economic impact that my Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is having on our communities.

Before IIJA, 239 wells were the most the Oilfield Site Restoration was able to plug over the course of a year. This is not a poor reflection on the state but rather a reality of financial constraints. The IIJA allocated $47.4 million to Louisiana in Phase One for orphan well restoration, making Louisiana seventh in the nation for total Phase One funding. And “Phase One” is the keyword here. In total, our state is expected to get $111,449,520 in funding from the IIJA for orphan wells. With the initial $25 million received thus far, we have more than doubled the prior year-long record in just half of a year.

With an estimated 4,605 orphaned wells in Louisiana, we still have a long way to go but the money is there to continue to build on this progress. We have created jobs, created cleaner places to live, and restored land that can be used for new economic opportunities. Just as important, this environmental stewardship illustrates that Louisiana utilizes our natural resources responsibly and should continue to lead in energy and manufacturing moving forward.

By having a seat at the table during the IIJA negotiations, I was able to ensure we received the money to address your concerns. You elected me to be your voice in Washington, and I am proud to have delivered on this issue. As Louisiana continues to receive more than its fair share of IIJA funding, I look forward to continuing to see our communities receive these benefits.