Attorney General Jeff Landry: Why BESE is wrong on LEAP

Jeff Landry

Louisiana has dominated the country recently for our athletic achievements. Last month, LSU won college baseball’s World Series - the seventh national championship in program history. In the Spring, Kim Mulkey led LSU’s women’s basketball team to a national title. And this week, LSU became the only SEC school to have the top overall pick in the four major professional drafts (MLB, NBA, WNBA, and NFL). Clearly, our State’s schools can be a breeding ground for champions. So why are we so complacent when it comes to education?

Recently, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Second Education (BESE), announced its support for a waiver system that would ultimately remove the LEAP test requirement. If BESE were allowing students to opt-out of these exams because they were succeeding -- with excellent grades, strong work ethic, and the ability to complete a special project related to their chosen profession -- that would be one thing. But BESE is actually lowering standards at our public schools simply to pass children through the system like a subpar widget on an industrial conveyor belt – and with that I take issue.

Granted, it is the opinion of our office that BESE is within the law in removing the LEAP requirement; but just because you can do something does not mean that you should. According to witnesses at a recent school board meeting discussing this very issue, we learned that there are students in this State who are graduating at the top of their class while illiterate. Roughly 46% of our public schools have an “A” or “B” rating while only 30% of their students can read at their grade level. And we have employers in this State complaining because their recent hires can’t read or do basic math. That is probably why some at BESE believe that the Legislature should mandate LEAP tests, removing this decision from their board entirely — because we have to uphold basic standards in education one way or another.

As the son of a school teacher who was incredibly passionate about her work, I can tell you that if teachers were allowed to teach, inspire and fan an inherent passion for learning, rather than be tied to a multiple choice test, we might not be in this predicament. However, we simply cannot let students graduate from high school and enter the workforce if they cannot read. In fact, students should not be allowed to graduate from the third grade without being able to read — let alone reach college illiterate.

Yet every time we lower standards for our children we harm them. And I am willing to wager that if a student is able to graduate without being able to reach the most basic levels of proficiency in reading and arithmetic, they will fail in their career endeavors — resulting in many inevitably falling into a life of crime or addiction. It can’t be a coincidence that as we lower our educational standards we also see a surge in juvenile crime, with the consequences for such crimes drastically watered down as well. By reducing our standards, lowering our expectations, and just letting people pass go without any challenges to overcome whatsoever, we produce under-educated citizens for our State who are unable to move up and out of their circumstances, further feeding our sense of hopelessness.

Of course, this does not apply to athletics. If sports coaches at LSU have poor performances for more than one season, they get fired and their programs are overhauled. Yet our education system has been failing our children for years. And similar to our criminal justice system, we cannot repair the damage done until we have full transparency and complete accountability. Until we achieve that benchmark, voiding this exam does more than hurt our children — it gives us a false sense of security within a failing model. That is why I am calling on BESE to do the right thing and get back to the basics. Otherwise, they do more than fail our children, they fail our entire State — and that’s a trophy no one wants to win.