TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight I-110, I-10 closures set for Baton Rouge Oct. 1

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that a part of I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound in Baton Rouge will be closed overnight on Oct. 1.

According to a DOTD news release, the interstates won’t be closed at the same time, as they will serve as each other’s detour route. Closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Oct. 1 and are expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2. The closures are necessary for crews to remove damaged overhead signs and trusses above the interstates.

Where will the interstate be closed?

I-110 northbound will be closed first. The closures will begin with center- and right-lane closures of I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr. The on-ramps from Dalrymple Dr. and Washington St., and the off-ramp at Louise St. will also be closed. Motorists may still exit from I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-110 northbound by continuing on I-10 westbound across the river to Hwy. 1 northbound, then proceeding to U.S. 190 eastbound back across the river, and then reconnecting with I-110.

Once the overhead work is complete above I-110, crews will reopen the roadway and shift traffic to facilitate the full closure of I-10 westbound. Traffic will shift to the far right lane of I-10 westbound just before the I-10/I-110 split. When the I-10 westbound closure is in place, the exit to Terrace St. from I-110 southbound will also be closed.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-10 westbound by taking I-110 northbound to U.S. 190 westbound across the river, and then proceeding to LA 1 southbound to reconnect with I-10.

During these closures, traffic on I-10 eastbound will not be affected. Traffic on I-110 southbound will also not be affected, except for the Terrace St. off-ramp closure.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.