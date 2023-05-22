Seven shot, two injured in Thibodaux shooting

Staff Report

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced seven people were shot and two injured while trying to escape during a party the night of May 21 in Thibodaux.

No arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's social media post.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux in the Marydale area at around 9:30 p.m.

Detectives found a gun at the scene and several shell casings, according to a report by New Orleans television station WDSU.