News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie.

Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years and the 2023 event was her last attempt. Contestants can compete from 21 to 28.

Though it has yet to be scheduled, she advanced to the Miss USA pageant.

"I'm very, very proud to represent Louisiana, the state, the culture, the people, and take it all in and prepare for Miss USA," she told the publications.

Masters is a graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High in Houma and Nicholls State University in Thibodaux.

She volunteered at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter before moving to Lafayette, where she fosters dogs from the animal shelter.