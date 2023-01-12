Hunter Lundy joins race for Louisiana governor

Staff Report

Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small-business owner and attorney, announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana.

According to a news release, he is running as an independent.

“Our government doesn’t trust us to know what we need. But we do,” he stated. “I have nothing in this politics game but a servant’s heart — and a stubborn desire to talk about things that should be done. I’ll say things that should be said. And that’s what I’ll do.”

Lundy, 68, has been politically active in southwest Louisiana for more than 25 years. He ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in 1996 as a Democrat and narrowly lost the runoff election to Congressman Chris John.

“When the campaign is over and if I’m your governor, I’ll say ‘I do,’ cancel the victory party, call the Legislature into session and do exactly what I said I’d do during the campaign,’’ he stated.

John Bel Edwards is term-limited from seeking reelection.

The election will be Oct. 14.