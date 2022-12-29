AROUND THE STATE: New Orleans murder total rises to highest in 26 years

Staff Report

As 2022 winded to an end, the New Orleans homicide total reportedly reached a level last seen in 1996.

According to New Orleans television station WVUE, at least 277 murders were reported up to the last days of the year.

The station reported 250 New Orleans Police officers were directed to patrol the French Quarter and the surrounding area, along with 25 Louisiana State Troopers, during the holiday weekend.

New Orleans television station WDSU reported a 19-year-old Southern University student, Courtney Hughes, was killed in a Lower Ninth Ward mass shooting. A balloon release was planned in her memory.

Booker T. Washington High School senior Kyron Peters, 19, was shot and killed in the shooting, which was hours after Christmas.

Former Gonzales Weekly Citizen editor Aaron Looney, who is a senior public information officer for the New Orleans Police Department, was part of a documentary investigating the city's high murder rate.

Homicides have spiked across the United States since 2020 and New Orleans has the highest rate of killings in the country, according to the documentary.

Entergy subsidiary to refund Louisiana customers

According to a Greater Baton Rouge Business Report article, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission handed down decisions that will force an Entergy subsidiary to refund customers some $160 million, the Louisiana Public Service Commission reported in a news release.

Hackers accessed data from Louisiana hospital system

According to a CNN article, hackers accessed the personal data of almost 270,000 patients of a Lake Charles health system in an attempted ransomware attack in October.