AROUND THE STATE: Marshals recover 14 missing/endangered children, arrest eight in operation

Staff Report

The New Orleans area U.S. Marshals announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children and eight arrests during a months-long operation.

The marshals' Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans Task Force Missing Child Unit Operation “Summer Knights” was conducted in the New Orleans area from April 30 through Aug. 31.

According to a news release, the operation recovered a 16-year-old male runaway June 23 on a 2021 felony warrant for 14 counts of vehicle burglary. He had run away from a Jefferson Parish facility in February 2021 and is suspected of being connected to multiple felony incidents involving firearms in the area.

On July 2, a 17-year-old male was recovered from a residence in Jefferson Parish after being held for ransom with threats to do the teen harm, marshals reported. Three suspects were arrested after being stopped on the Causeway Bridge.

A 13-year-old girl was recovered July 12 for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. She had run away and was believed to be in contact with an 18-year-old male she met through social media. The teen was found in Denham Springs.

On July 26, two 12-year-old girls who had run away were recovered for New Orleans Police. An adult was arrested in connection with the case.

A 15-year-old girl suspected of planning to relocate to Texas was recovered for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Aug. 24.

New Orleans and Orlando, Florida were the original cities to begin the pilot program for the Missing Child Unit in 2016.

Any information about missing/endangered children should be reported to a local police department or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost. Information about violent fugitives can be provided to the U.S. Marshals Service at (504) 589-6872, via email at usms.wanted@usdoj.gov, or with the USMS tips app. Crimestoppers GNO may also be contacted with tips at (504) 822-1111.