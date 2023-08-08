What's on the Ascension Parish ballot: Candidates qualify for Oct. 14 election

Here is a list of candidates who qualified with the Louisiana Secretary of State to appear on the Oct. 14 election ballot.

Ascension Parish Sheriff

"Bobby" Webre

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court

Bridget Hanna

Ascension Parish Assessor

M. J. "Mert" Smiley Jr.

Ascension Parish Coroner

Christopher Trevino

Ascension Parish President

Mark "Meme Guy" Belgard Jr.

Clint Cointment

Murphy J. Painter Sr.

Ascension Parish Council Member District 1

Alvin Thomas Jr.

Ascension Parish Council Member District 2

Ascension Parish Council Member District 3

Travis Turner

Ascension Parish Council Member District 4

Brett Arceneaux

Ascension Parish Council Member District 5

Dempsey Lambert

Ascension Parish Council Member District 6

Ascension Parish Council Member District 7

Brian Belzer

Ascension Parish Council Member District 8

Blaine Petite

Ascension Parish Council Member District 9

Pamela "Pam" Alonso

Ascension Parish Council Member District 10

Dennis Cullen

Jasper "Jap" Dorsey Sr.

Erik Jones

Ascension Parish Council Member District 11

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

"Chris" Delpit

Edward "Ed" Price

State Senator 18th Senatorial District

Eddie J. Lambert

State Representative 58th Representative District

Kendricks "Ken" Brass

State Representative 59th Representative District

"Tony" Bacala

State Representative 81st Representative District

Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley

State Representative 88th Representative District

Kathy Edmonston

Donald "Don" Schexnaydre

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. E

Allen Davis

"Vicky" Jones

Keyojuan Gant Turner

Governor

Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel

Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr.

Xavier Ellis

"Xan" John

Hunter Lundy

John Schroder

Shawn D. Wilson

Lieutenant Governor

"Tami" Hotard

William "Billy" Nungesser

Chester Pritchett

Secretary of State

"Gwen" Collins-Greenup

"Mike" Francis

Nancy Landry

Clay Schexnayder

Brandon Trosclair

Attorney General

John Stefanski

Perry Walker Terrebonne

Treasurer

John Fleming

Dustin Granger

Scott McKnight

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

Michael G. "Mike" Strain

Commissioner of Insurance

"Tim" Temple

R.D. "Rich" Weaver

BESE District 6

"Ronnie" Morris

Jodi Rollins

BESE District 8

Preston Castille

The qualifying period for Louisiana’s elections runs from 8 a.m. Aug. 8 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Candidates seeking statewide offices sign up at the State Archives building in Baton Rouge, while those running in legislative and local races qualify with their parish clerks of court. Louisiana Illuminator has been posting updates throughout the period.

This information is unofficial until qualifying closes. This article will be updated during the qualifying period.

