What's on the Ascension Parish ballot: Candidates qualify for Oct. 14 election

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Here is a list of candidates who qualified with the Louisiana Secretary of State to appear on the Oct. 14 election ballot.

A Louisiana "I Voted" sticker shows the art of New Orleans artist Becky Fos outside the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Donaldsonville on the first day of early voting, Oct. 25, 2022.

Ascension Parish Sheriff

  • "Bobby" Webre

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court

  • Bridget Hanna

Ascension Parish Assessor

  • M. J. "Mert" Smiley Jr.

Ascension Parish Coroner

  • Christopher Trevino

Ascension Parish President

  • Mark "Meme Guy" Belgard Jr.
  • Clint Cointment
  • Murphy J. Painter Sr.

Ascension Parish Council Member District 1

  • Alvin Thomas Jr.

Ascension Parish Council Member District 2

Ascension Parish Council Member District 3

  • Travis Turner

Ascension Parish Council Member District 4

  • Brett Arceneaux

Ascension Parish Council Member District 5

  • Dempsey Lambert

Ascension Parish Council Member District 6

Ascension Parish Council Member District 7

  • Brian Belzer

Ascension Parish Council Member District 8

  • Blaine Petite

Ascension Parish Council Member District 9

  • Pamela "Pam" Alonso

Ascension Parish Council Member District 10

  • Dennis Cullen
  • Jasper "Jap" Dorsey Sr.
  • Erik Jones

Ascension Parish Council Member District 11

State Senator 2nd Senatorial District

  • "Chris" Delpit
  • Edward "Ed" Price

State Senator 18th Senatorial District

  • Eddie J. Lambert

State Representative 58th Representative District

  • Kendricks "Ken" Brass

State Representative 59th Representative District

  • "Tony" Bacala

State Representative 81st Representative District

  • Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley

State Representative 88th Representative District

  • Kathy Edmonston
  • Donald "Don" Schexnaydre

District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. E

  • Allen Davis
  • "Vicky" Jones
  • Keyojuan Gant Turner
New Orleans artist Becky Fos has created the artwork for Louisiana's latest "I voted" stickers. She unveiled the art and sticker design, called "Confidence," at the Louisiana State Archives with Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Governor

  • Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel
  • Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr.
  • Xavier Ellis
  • "Xan" John
  • Hunter Lundy
  • John Schroder
  • Shawn D. Wilson

Lieutenant Governor

  • "Tami" Hotard
  • William "Billy" Nungesser
  • Chester Pritchett

Secretary of State

  • "Gwen" Collins-Greenup
  • "Mike" Francis
  • Nancy Landry
  • Clay Schexnayder
  • Brandon Trosclair

Attorney General

  • John Stefanski
  • Perry Walker Terrebonne

Treasurer

  • John Fleming
  • Dustin Granger
  • Scott McKnight

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry

  • Michael G. "Mike" Strain

Commissioner of Insurance

  • "Tim" Temple
  • R.D. "Rich" Weaver

BESE District 6

  • "Ronnie" Morris
  • Jodi Rollins

BESE District 8

  • Preston Castille

The qualifying period for Louisiana’s elections runs from 8 a.m. Aug. 8 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Candidates seeking statewide offices sign up at the State Archives building in Baton Rouge, while those running in legislative and local races qualify with their parish clerks of court. Louisiana Illuminator has been posting updates throughout the period.

This information is unofficial until qualifying closes. This article will be updated during the qualifying period.

