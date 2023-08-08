What's on the Ascension Parish ballot: Candidates qualify for Oct. 14 election
Here is a list of candidates who qualified with the Louisiana Secretary of State to appear on the Oct. 14 election ballot.
Ascension Parish Sheriff
- "Bobby" Webre
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court
- Bridget Hanna
Ascension Parish Assessor
- M. J. "Mert" Smiley Jr.
Ascension Parish Coroner
- Christopher Trevino
Ascension Parish President
- Mark "Meme Guy" Belgard Jr.
- Clint Cointment
- Murphy J. Painter Sr.
Ascension Parish Council Member District 1
- Alvin Thomas Jr.
Ascension Parish Council Member District 2
Ascension Parish Council Member District 3
- Travis Turner
Ascension Parish Council Member District 4
- Brett Arceneaux
Ascension Parish Council Member District 5
- Dempsey Lambert
Ascension Parish Council Member District 6
Ascension Parish Council Member District 7
- Brian Belzer
Ascension Parish Council Member District 8
- Blaine Petite
Ascension Parish Council Member District 9
- Pamela "Pam" Alonso
Ascension Parish Council Member District 10
- Dennis Cullen
- Jasper "Jap" Dorsey Sr.
- Erik Jones
Ascension Parish Council Member District 11
State Senator 2nd Senatorial District
- "Chris" Delpit
- Edward "Ed" Price
State Senator 18th Senatorial District
- Eddie J. Lambert
State Representative 58th Representative District
- Kendricks "Ken" Brass
State Representative 59th Representative District
- "Tony" Bacala
State Representative 81st Representative District
- Jeffrey F. "Jeff" Wiley
State Representative 88th Representative District
- Kathy Edmonston
- Donald "Don" Schexnaydre
District Judge 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 1, Div. E
- Allen Davis
- "Vicky" Jones
- Keyojuan Gant Turner
Governor
- Patrick Henry "Dat" Barthel
- Oscar "Omar" Dantzler Jr.
- Xavier Ellis
- "Xan" John
- Hunter Lundy
- John Schroder
- Shawn D. Wilson
Lieutenant Governor
- "Tami" Hotard
- William "Billy" Nungesser
- Chester Pritchett
Secretary of State
- "Gwen" Collins-Greenup
- "Mike" Francis
- Nancy Landry
- Clay Schexnayder
- Brandon Trosclair
Attorney General
- John Stefanski
- Perry Walker Terrebonne
Treasurer
- John Fleming
- Dustin Granger
- Scott McKnight
Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
- Michael G. "Mike" Strain
Commissioner of Insurance
- "Tim" Temple
- R.D. "Rich" Weaver
BESE District 6
- "Ronnie" Morris
- Jodi Rollins
BESE District 8
- Preston Castille
The qualifying period for Louisiana’s elections runs from 8 a.m. Aug. 8 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10. Candidates seeking statewide offices sign up at the State Archives building in Baton Rouge, while those running in legislative and local races qualify with their parish clerks of court. Louisiana Illuminator has been posting updates throughout the period.
This information is unofficial until qualifying closes. This article will be updated during the qualifying period.
