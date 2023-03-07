Early voting begins Saturday for March 25 spring primary

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg encourages voters to consider early voting for the March 25 Spring Primary election.

Voters who want to vote early may do so in person at the locations listed below. You must have a photo ID or be prepared to complete a Voter Identification Affidavit. Your photo ID must have your name, photograph and signature. The most generally recognized photo ID’s are as follows:

Louisiana driver's license

Louisiana special identification card

United States military identification card (that contains your name and picture)

Other generally recognized picture identification card that has your name and signature, like an unexpired passport

Early, in-person voting for this election runs from Saturday through March 18, excluding Sunday, March 12. Sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations in Ascension Parish:

Governmental Annex, 828 S. Irma Blvd. #205, Gonzales, (225) 621-5780

Courthouse West, 300 Houmas St. Ste. B, Donaldsonville, (225) 473-7906

*Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 Hwy 42, Prairieville, (225) 621-5780

Voters can visit the Secretary of State’s www.GeauxVote.com website or download the free smartphone Geauxvote app to find out where to vote on Election Day, view what’s on their ballot, find out what voting districts they are in and more.

*Oak Grove Community Center serves as an early voting location but is not a regular office for the Registrar of Voters’ operations.