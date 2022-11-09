VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results
Below are unofficial results from Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin for the Nov. 8 election.
Polls were open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as voters chose a U.S. senator on Election Day as well as decided whether to make changes to the state constitution.
Here are unofficial results (as of 10:12 p.m.):
U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 59 of 64 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 3333 of 3937 precincts
Beryl A. Billiot (NOPTY) 7,857
Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) 179,819
Devin Lance Graham (REP) 21,331
"Xan" John (OTHER) 2,348
John Kennedy (REP) 712,420
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (NOPTY) 1,403
Bradley McMorris (IND) 4,398
MV "Vinny" Mendoza (DEM) 9,556
"Luke" Mixon (DEM) 125,968
Salvador P. Rodriguez (DEM) 6,369
Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 3,887
Syrita Steib (DEM) 23,521
Thomas Wenn (OTHER) 1,117
U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 7 of 10 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 203 of 632 precincts
Troy A. Carter (DEM) 43,783
"Dan" Lux (REP) 20,733
U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 10 of 12 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 223 of 523 precincts
Brian Belzer (REP) 7,200
Rufus Holt Craig, Jr. (LBT) 11,446
Garret Graves (REP) 82,617
Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D (Runs in multiple parishes)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 8 of 8 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 233 of 390 precinct
Tanner Magee (REP) 35,662
Steven Miller (REP) 58,411
PSC -- District 3 (Runs in multiple parishes)
Early & Absentee Reporting - 8 of 10 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 509 of 748 precincts
Lambert C. Boissiere III (DEM) 56,337
Willie Jones (DEM) 17,940
Davante Lewis (DEM) 23,055
Gregory Manning (DEM) 22,946
Jesse T. Thompson (DEM) 13,612
Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 4, Seat A
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 13 of 13 precincts
Marty J. Bourgeois (REP) 5,458
Jennifer Miranda (IND) 2,134
Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 5, Seat A
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 9 of 9 precincts
John DeFrances (REP) 4,897
James J. Moore (REP) 2,035
Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 7, Seat A
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 14 of 14 precincts
Karen Hays Braud (REP) 3,242
Joey Cernich, Sr. (REP) 585
Wade Schexnaydre (REP) 2,336
CA No. 1 (ACT 130, 2021 - HB 154) - Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equitiesRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 2 (ACT 172, 2022 - HB 599) - Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilitiesRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 3 (ACT 156, 2021 - HB 315) - Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public officeRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 4 (ACT 155, 2021 - HB 59) - Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstancesRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 5 (ACT 133, 2021 - SB 154) - Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage ratesRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 6 (ACT 129, 2021 - HB 143) - Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans ParishRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 7 (ACT 246, 2022 - HB 298) - Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justiceRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
CA No. 8 (ACT 171, 2022 - HB 395) - Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeownersRuns in multiple parishes
YES
NO
