VOTE 2022: Ascension Parish election results

Staff Report

Below are unofficial results from Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin for the Nov. 8 election.

Polls were open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. as voters chose a U.S. senator on Election Day as well as decided whether to make changes to the state constitution.

Here are unofficial results (as of 10:12 p.m.):

U. S. Senator (Runs in multiple parishes)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 59 of 64 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 3333 of 3937 precincts

Beryl A. Billiot (NOPTY) 7,857

Gary Chambers, Jr. (DEM) 179,819

Devin Lance Graham (REP) 21,331

"Xan" John (OTHER) 2,348

John Kennedy (REP) 712,420

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson (NOPTY) 1,403

Bradley McMorris (IND) 4,398

MV "Vinny" Mendoza (DEM) 9,556

"Luke" Mixon (DEM) 125,968

Salvador P. Rodriguez (DEM) 6,369

Aaron C. Sigler (LBT) 3,887

Syrita Steib (DEM) 23,521

Thomas Wenn (OTHER) 1,117

U. S. Representative - 2nd Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 7 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 203 of 632 precincts

Troy A. Carter (DEM) 43,783

"Dan" Lux (REP) 20,733

U. S. Representative - 6th Congressional District (Runs in multiple parishes)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 10 of 12 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 223 of 523 precincts

Brian Belzer (REP) 7,200

Rufus Holt Craig, Jr. (LBT) 11,446

Garret Graves (REP) 82,617

Judge, Court of Appeal -- 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D (Runs in multiple parishes)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 8 of 8 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 233 of 390 precinct

Tanner Magee (REP) 35,662

Steven Miller (REP) 58,411

PSC -- District 3 (Runs in multiple parishes)

Early & Absentee Reporting - 8 of 10 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 509 of 748 precincts

Lambert C. Boissiere III (DEM) 56,337

Willie Jones (DEM) 17,940

Davante Lewis (DEM) 23,055

Gregory Manning (DEM) 22,946

Jesse T. Thompson (DEM) 13,612

Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 4, Seat A

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 13 of 13 precincts

Marty J. Bourgeois (REP) 5,458

Jennifer Miranda (IND) 2,134

Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 5, Seat A

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 9 of 9 precincts

John DeFrances (REP) 4,897

James J. Moore (REP) 2,035

Member of Ascension Parish School Board - District 7, Seat A

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 14 of 14 precincts

Karen Hays Braud (REP) 3,242

Joey Cernich, Sr. (REP) 585

Wade Schexnaydre (REP) 2,336

CA No. 1 (ACT 130, 2021 - HB 154) - Modifies the maximum amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in equitiesRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 2 (ACT 172, 2022 - HB 599) - Expands property tax exemptions for homestead exemption property for veterans with disabilitiesRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 3 (ACT 156, 2021 - HB 315) - Allows classified civil service employees to support election of family members to public officeRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 4 (ACT 155, 2021 - HB 59) - Authorizes a political subdivision to waive charges for water under certain circumstancesRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 5 (ACT 133, 2021 - SB 154) - Provides relative to property tax millage rate adjustments and maximum authorized millage ratesRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 6 (ACT 129, 2021 - HB 143) - Limits the increase in assessed value of certain property following reappraisal in Orleans ParishRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 7 (ACT 246, 2022 - HB 298) - Provides relative to the prohibition of involuntary servitude and administration of criminal justiceRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

CA No. 8 (ACT 171, 2022 - HB 395) - Removes requirement of annual certification of income for certain eligible disabled homeownersRuns in multiple parishes

YES

NO

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, covers Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.