Deadlines approaching for voter registration in Dec. 10 election

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg reminds citizens of Ascension parish that the deadline to register to vote in the Dec. 10 Congressional General Election is approaching.

Citizens who need to register to vote or need to make changes to their current voter registrations must do so by the dates indicated below:

to register or make changes in-person at the Registrar of Voter Office - Nov. 9

to register or make changes online at www.geauxvote.com – Nov. 19

Citizens may also check their registration information online at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at 225-621-5780 (Gonzales) or 225-473-7906 (Donaldsonville).

Citizens may also register to vote while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries; or by mail.

Citizens who are registered to vote and have a smart phone are encouraged to download and utilize the free GeauxVote app to access their voter registration information, a sample of their ballot, polling place information, election results, and much more.

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election begins Nov. 26 and ends Dec. 3, excluding Sunday, Nov. 27. Early voting polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day during this time.

For more information, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.621-5780 or 225-473-7906.