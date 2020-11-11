Tim Riley wins Gonzales City Council seat, Division C goes to runoff

Staff Report

One Gonzales City Council race was decided on Election Day, while another went to a runoff.

Timothy “Tim” Riley won the Division A seat on the council with 2,615 votes (57 percent). David J. Guitreau had 2,615 votes.

The Division C Gonzales City Council race runoff will be between Terri Lynn Lambert and Harold Stewart.

Lambert led with 1,757 votes (37 percent). Stewart came in second with 1,561 votes (32 percent). Willie Robinson finished with 1,487 votes.

In other local elections:

Cody Martin and Steven Tureau have won district judge seats in the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes.

Martin garnered 52 percent of the vote over Aaron Chaisson, while Tureau had 61 percent, defeating Christopher Bridges.

Martin received 32,984 votes (52 percent) to Chaisson’s 30,725. Tureau garnered 38,750 votes to top Christopher Bridges’ 24,649 votes.

In the 2nd Justice Court Justice of the Peace race, Christie Mayeux compiled 16,604 votes (56 percent) to defeat James Landry (44 percent).

John C. Hebert won the 3rd Justice Court Justice of the Peace election with 11,043 votes (51 percent). Lynelle Johnson garnered 10,745 votes.

In the 2nd Justice Court Constable race, Thomas Mayeux received 14,753 votes (51 percent) in winning over Danny Thibodeaux, who had 14,063 votes.