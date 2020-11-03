Ascension Parish election results

Staff Report

Cody Martin and Steven Tureau have won district judge seats in the 23rd Judicial District.

Martin garnered 52 percent of the vote over Aaron Chaisson.

Tureau had 61 percent, defeating Christopher Bridges.

Ascension Parish voting results

U.S. Senator

Beryl Billiot: 362 (1%)

John Paul Bourgeois: 484 (1%)

"Bill" Cassidy: 40,137 (66%)

Reno Jean Daret III: 92 (0%)

Derrick "Champ" Edwards: 6,056 (10%)

"Xan" John: 73 (0%)

David Drew Knight: 871 (1%)

M.V. "Vinny" Mendoza: 207 (0%)

Jamar Montgomery: 78 (0%)

Dustin Murphy: 1,448 (2%)

Adrian Perkins: 8,538 (14%)

Antoine Pierce: 1,327 (2%)

Melinda Mary Price: 170 (0%)

Aaron C. Sigler: 452 (1%)

Peter Wenstrup: 325 (1%)

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste: 310 (4%)

Glenn Adrian Harris: 1,573 (18%)

Colby James: 164 (2%)

Cedric L. Richmond: 4,586 (52%)

David M. Schilling: 1,635 (19%)

Sheldon C. Vincent Sr.: 567 (6%)

2020 Louisiana Election Results | Gonzales Weekly Citizen

U.S. Representative, 6th District

Garret Graves: 39,986 (79%)

Shannon Sloan: 1,333 (3%)

Richard "RPT" Torregano: 375 (1%)

Dartanyon "DAW" Williams: 8,918 (18%)

PSC, Dist. 1

William Boartfield Jr.: 532 (2%)

Allen H. Borne Jr.: 3,493 (16%)

"Big John" Mason: 5,927 (25%)

Kevin Pearson: 4,840 (23%)

Richard "Richie" Sanderson II: 1,877 (9%)

John F. Schwegmann: 768 (4%)

Eric Skrmetta: 3,971 (19%)

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. B

Aaron Chaisson Jr.: 24,816 (52%)

Cody M. Martin: 22,567 (48%)

District Judge, 23rd Judicial District Court, ES 2, Div. D

Christopher J. Bridges: 19,930 (42%)

Steven Tureau: 27,827 (58%)

Justice of the Peace, 1st Justice Court

Dwayne Bailey: 980 (21%)

Andrew Falcon: 1,553 (34%)

Tamiko Francis Garrison: 1,475 (32%)

Charles Sanders: 587 (13%)

Justice of the Peace, 2nd Justice Court

James Landry: 12,964 (44%)

Christie Mayeux: 16,604 (56%)

Justice of the Peace, 3rd Justice Court

John C. Hebert: 11,043 (51%)

Lynelle Johnson: 10,745 (49%)

Constable, 1st Justice Court

Robert Gibson: 856 (19%)

Jeffery Henry Sr.: 2,499 (55%)

Murray Henry Walker: 1,177 (26%)

Constable, 2nd Justice Court

Thomas Mayeux: 14,753 (51%)

Danny Thibodeaux: 14:063 (49%)

Mayor, City of Donaldsonville

Travis London: 292 (9%)

Glenn Price: 995 (30%)

Leroy Sullivan: 2,046 (61%)

Council Member District 1, City of Donaldsonville

Lauthaught Delaney Sr.: 294 (56%)

Russell Gray: 231 (44%)

Council Member District 2, City of Donaldsonville

Raymond Aucoin: 376 (48%)

David Hambrick: 56 (7%)

Kurt Mitchell: 235 (30%)

Jessica Wade Washington: 120 (15%)

Council Member District 4, City of Donaldsonville

Charles Brown: 355 (53%)

Trevis Fernandez: 244 (36%)

David Joseph Jr.: 72 (11%)

Council Member District 5, City of Donaldsonville

Thomas "Moose" Pearce: 319 (47%)

Michael Sullivan Sr.: 361 (53%)

Council Member -- Division A, City of Gonzales

David J. Guitreau (D): 1,961 (43%)

Timothy "Tim" Riley (D): 2,615 (57%)

Council Member -- Division C, City of Gonzales

Terri Lynn Lambert (R): 1,757 (37%)

Willie Robinson (D) 1,487 (31%)

Harold Stewart (D) 1,561 (32%)

The ballot also includes the following proposed amendments and a sports betting proposition:

Amendment 1 – “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”

Yes: 39,177 (65%); No: 21,185 (35%)

Amendment 2 – “Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?

Yes: 34,192 (58%); No: 24,411 (42%)

Amendment 3 – “Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy Day Fund, for state costs associated with disasters declared by state and federal government?

Yes: 31,451 (54%); No: 27,111 (46%)

Amendment 4 – “Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?

No: 29,962 (52%); Yes: 27,340 (48%)

Amendment 5 -- “Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?”

No: 34,240 (59%); Yes: 23,365 (41%)

Amendment 6 – “Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?”

Yes: 36,873 (63%); No: 21,479 (37%)

Amendment 7 – “Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?”

Yes: 37, 941 (65%); No: 20,466 (35%)

Proposition – Shall sports wagering activities and operations be permitted in the parish?

Yes: 39,251 (67%); No: 19,237 (33%)