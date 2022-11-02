Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, was scheduled for a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m.

Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.

“Last year, our communities faced devastating blows from Hurricane Ida, the severe winter storms and flooding. This $842 million is a big help to Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and many towns throughout our state that are still recovering from the damage,” Kennedy stated in a news release.

The HUD aid will go toward:

$831,502,000 to the state of Louisiana.

$7,042,000 to Lake Charles.

$3,038,000 to Baton Rouge.

Who's running against John Kennedy?

In the only statewide election this fall, the Republican incumbent U.S. Senator is making his first bid for reelection after winning office in 2016.

Kennedy faces several challengers, topped by Democratic candidate Gary Chambers Jr., a Baton Rouge community activist whose provocative ads have gained attention during the lead-up to the midterm election.

Chambers' opening campaign video showed him smoking a marijuana joint. He also released an ad questioning the teaching of Christopher Columbus. In another provocative ad, he burns the Confederate flag.

"Gerrymandered districts are a byproduct of the Confederacy," Chambers says as he sets a Confederate flag on fire. "It's time to burn what remains of the Confederacy down.

"I do believe the South will rise again, but it will be on our terms."

Widely considered a heavy underdog in the race, Chambers finished third in last summer's 2nd Congressional District primary eventually won by Congressman Troy Carter of New Orleans.

Democratic candidate Luke Mixon, a retired U.S. Navy pilot, is also running a long-shot campaign.

Mixon's campaign has crafted a platform similar to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a moderate who expanded Medicaid but also embraced bills that expanded gun rights and restricted abortion.

Syrita Steib, also a Democratic candidate in the race, talked about her campaign during an appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show. In the interview, she was up-front about her past.

"We stole cars from a car dealership and blew the car dealership up," Steib told the show's hosts.

She said she was among four individuals involved, eventually going to prison and paying restitution.

Steib, who said she served just over nine years in prison, said she does not think incarceration is rehabilitative.

She said during the interview President Donald Trump pardoned her.

According to her campaign website, Steib grew up in the Vacherie area of St. James Parish.

'Call a crackhead' ad draws criticism

Kennedy released an ad spotlighting violence in Louisiana, which drew controversy as he called out "woke leaders" who blame police.

“Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you get in trouble, call a crackhead,” Kennedy says in the ad.

He added he has voted against the early release of criminals and opposed measures to defund the police. The ad notes he has been endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs Association.