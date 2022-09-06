'It’s an insult to victims': Sen. Bill Cassidy responds to $1.3 billion in stimulus going to 1.1 million prisoners

Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) released a statement addressing the release of data showing that the government paid at least $1.3 billion through more than 1.1 million payments to prisoners through government COVID-19 stimulus checks.

In a news release, Cassidy pointed to his amendment to prohibit the payments to prisoners, which was blocked in March 2021.

“When given the opportunity to stop one million prisoners from receiving government-funded checks, Senate Democrats blocked my effort,” Cassidy said. “The IRS report is further proof that Washington Democrats’ $1.9 trillion reckless spending bill fueled inflation. It’s an insult to victims, it’s an insult to Louisiana families and workers.”

The senator also pointed out that the Boston Marathon bomber received a $1,400 check. Other prisoners issued stimulus checks included an inmate serving a life sentence for the murder of two people, an inmate serving a 30-year sentence for giving a 23-year-old a fatal dose of heroin, an inmate serving a 20-year sentence for giving a 21-year-old a fatal dose of fentanyl, and an inmate in Florida serving a sentence for sex trafficking.

Earlier this year, a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of prisoners. A North Carolina judge ruled that the government could not deny stimulus payments to citizens who are incarcerated.