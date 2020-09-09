John Couvillon to speak at Ascension GOP Roundtable

Staff Report

John Couvillon, president and founder of JMC Analytics and Polling, a political consulting firm, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. Highway 30 in Gonzales, with a meet-and-greet. The event will begin at noon.

Couvillon holds a B.S. in Accounting from Louisiana State University and a Masters Degree in Information Systems. His political expertise is sought from publications such as the National Journal, Business Insider, The Hill, POLITICO, Roll Call, Campaigns and Elections, Real Clear Politics, and the Wall Street Journal. Couvillon’s polling in the 2019 Louisiana governor’s race made him a finalist for the Reed Awards for polling by Campaigns and Elections Magazine.

2020 Republican candidates are welcome to meet and greet with guests.

Cost for the lunch is $22, with a choice of three entrees. The event is open to the public, and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: 225-921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com. Payments will be collected at the door (checks and cash preferred).

Entree Choices are: Fried Catfish, Fried Shrimp or Marinated Chicken. All meals include a salad, stuffed potato, iced tea and dessert.

Members and guests are asked to bring non-perishable items for the St. Theresa Food Bank.