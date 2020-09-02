Judge candidate’s campaign signs found trashed in Gonzales

Michael Tortorich

Steven Tureau, a candidate for judge, posted Aug. 31 social media photos of his campaign signs in and around a Gonzales dumpster.

More than 215 users shared the Facebook post late in the day. The post described some 20 campaign signs were found at the site.

An attempt to contact Tureau was made late in the day Aug. 31, but no response was received prior to this publication’s deadline.

The post read that the candidate had spoken with Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux, and a representative of the Department of Transportation and Development. Reportedly, all three assured him that no one from their respective offices picked up or disposed of any political signs.

According to the post, law enforcement officials have been actively investigating the matter, while combing through surveillance video. The post states a dark-colored truck passed in front of East Ascension High on Worthey Road around 9 p.m. Aug. 22.

Tureau’s post read that the truck appeared to turn on Irma Blvd., drove up to the dumpster next to the Spartan baseball field, and threw the signs into the dumpster in front of the Council on Aging building. The truck then reportedly traveled on Irma Blvd. to the red light in front of the Clerk of Court building, before turning right and passing in front of East Ascension High.

“Please contact me if you or someone you know has any information that may help,” Tureau said in the post.

In the post’s comment section, Kamal’s Kafe’ owner and operator Kamal Zaher said he found one of the signs cut into pieces in his dumpster. He asked Tureau to bring three more signs.

Several other commenters, from both sides of the river, said they noticed signs had vanished.

Tureau is a candidate in the Nov. 3 election for district judge, Division D, in the 23rd Judicial District Court, which serves Assumption, Ascension, and St. James parishes.

Tureau faces Christopher J. Bridges in the race. Both candidates are registered as Republicans.