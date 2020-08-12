Clerk of Court announces GOP committee qualifying

Staff Report

Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, announced this week the dates for qualifying as a candidate for Republican State Central Committee Members. Qualifying will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19, 20 and 21 at the Clerk’s Office, 815 E. Worthey St., Gonzales, or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.

Qualifying will be held for the following offices: RSCC Member, Second Senatorial District, Divisions A & B; RSCC Members, 18th Senatorial District, Divisions A, B, C D, E F, G, and H.

The cost for qualifying for each office is $112.50. Fees are payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The election will be Dec. 5. Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk’s Office at 473-9866 or 621-8400, ext. 223.