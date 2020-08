Staff Report

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta was the featured speaker at the July 16 Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Skrmetta spoke of the many reforms and improvements made in the Public Service Commission in the past 12 years, leading to Louisiana having the lowest rates in the Country. Visit ARW on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AscensionRW or e-mail at ARWrUS@aol.com