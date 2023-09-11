Ascension Parish 9/11 memorial marks 22 years

"Never Forget: A time to remember those who died, those who served, and those who carry on."

Those are the words engraved into a plaque displayed outside of Ascension Parish Fire District 3 in Prairieville.

In memory of Sept. 11, 2001, the 2021 plaque was part of an Eagle Scout project by Hayden Edmonds of Troop 65 in Gonzales.

A piece of steel from the World Trade Center in New York also serves as memorial of the terrorist attacks.

Ascension21, parish government's television channel, broadcast the remembrance ceremony from the Prairieville station the morning of Sept. 11.

Representatives from several parish fire departments, the sheriff's office, and parish government were among those in attendance.

As the timeline of 9/11 was read, a bell rang for each event.

Recalling the tragic day 22 years ago, District 3 Fire Chief Mark Stewart said he can still remember how he sat in disbelief for quite a while that morning.

Stewart said he had the privilege to work at Ground Zero in the weeks that followed the tragedy.

"It was an honor to be able to be there," he told the crowd.

He also recalled documentaries that captured the many heroic efforts of New York firefighters. He noted that no matter how grim the situation seemed to be, they continued efforts to rescue people in need.

"Optimism... optimism," Stewart said. "That's what this job is all about. We have to go out and always try to do what's right and work for the best outcome. Always."