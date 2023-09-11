Ascension Council on Aging holding annual membership drive through Oct. 2

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive through Oct. 2.

Membership in the council is open without restrictions to parish residents who have reached the age of majority. There is no fee for membership.

Anyone interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Dr. in Donaldsonville and 526 S. Irma Blvd. in Gonzales.

The annual meeting of the Ascension Council on Aging will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Gonzales Senior Center.