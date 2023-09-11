AROUND ASCENSION PARISH: Volunteer firefighters train in Texas

Ascension Parish volunteers train in Texas

Volunteer firefighters from the St. Amant and 5th Ward departments trained on pipeline emergencies at Texas A&M's fire school.

Chief James LeBlanc said ExxonMobil funded the training for the Ascension Parish volunteers.

Members in attendance included Randy Haddad, Derek James LeBlanc, Hunter Solar, Mytrail Whitehead, Dina Holubar, Jaclyn Rhodes Collins, John Diez, John J. Collins, Eric Hughes, Robbie Villenurve, Bradley Norwood, Corey Hergruder, Abigayle Allen, Shane Rojas, Ryan Moran, Aaron Gautreaux, Mike Simoneaux, Elliot W. Stepteaux, and James E. LeBlanc.

Firefighters control grass fire near Hwy. 42

The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department reported every department in the area as well as Livingston Parish firefighters worked at a grass fire along Hwy. 42 in the Prairieville area.

According to the department, firefighters worked at the scene for nearly nine hours to get the fire under control.

Entergy work planned in Gonzales

Entergy Louisiana crews will work over the next several weeks along Roddy Road, crossing Airline Highway, and down to S. Purpera Ave. in Gonzales in an effort to improve service to the area, per the City of Gonzales.

The energy company's plan includes construction of a new overhead power line as well as installation of a new underground power line and overhead distribution equipment, according to the city's Facebook post.

"Please be cautious when driving through the area and stay safe by keeping your distance from crews and their worksites," a city spokesperson said.

Teacher Bulletin Board contest opens

Pelican State Credit Union invites teachers in all branch communities to enter the 2023 Teacher Bulletin Board contest for a chance to win up to $350.

Interested teachers should submit a photo of the bulletin board or classroom door by Sept. 30, according to the credit union's announcement. Voting will open Oct. 1, and the submission with the most votes in each of the communities will win $250 with the top three entries receiving an extra $100. Teachers are encouraged to share their submission’s link on social media pages to increase votes and chance of winning.

Teachers in the following parishes are eligible: Ascension Parish, Calcasieu Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Feliciana Parish, Lafayette Parish, Livingston Parish, Orleans Parish, Ouachita Parish, Rapides Parish, St. Landry Parish, St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, and Terrebonne Parish.

The entry period will be Sept. 1 through Sept. 30 and the voting period will be Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

For more information, visit pelicanstatecu.com/teacher.

DEMCO invites applicants to youth program

DEMCO invites 9th and 10th graders to apply for the 2024 Youth Cooperative Ambassador Program.

It is open to students in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes.

For more information or to apply by Nov. 17, visit demco.org/ycap.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed in the Ascension Parish briefs column or events calendar? Email our staff with information.

