Voter registration deadlines near to vote in Louisiana Oct. 14 primary

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Registrar of Voters Shanie M. Bourg reminds citizens of Ascension Parish that the deadline to register to vote for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election is approaching.

Residents not registered to vote, or who need to make changes to current voter registration and would like to vote in the upcoming election, must do so by the dates indicated below:

To register or make changes in-person at the Registrar of Voter Office - Wednesday, Sept. 13

To register or make changes online at www.geauxvote.com – Saturday, Sept. 23

Citizens also may also check their registration information online at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at (225) 621-5780 (Gonzales) or (225) 473-7906 (Donaldsonville).

Citizens may also register to vote while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries or by mail.

We strongly encourage all citizens registered to vote who have a smart phone to download and utilize the free GeauxVote app to access their voter registration information, a sample of their ballot, polling place information, election results and more.

Early voting for the Oct. 14 election begins Sept. 30 and ends Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1). Early voting polls are open from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day during this time.

For more information, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call (225) 621-5780 or (225) 473-7906.