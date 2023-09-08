Ascension Parish jury convicts Prairieville man in connection with 2016 fatal shooting

An Ascension Parish jury found a Prairieville man guilty of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and aggravated criminal damage to property, the 23rd Judicial District Attorney announced.

According to a news release, the guilty verdict for 29-year-old Joshua Stephens stemmed from the 2016 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Dewayne Stephens of Prairieville.

Assistant District Attorneys Phil Maples and Brant Mayer prosecuted Stephens, while Judge Cody Martin presided over the matter.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly responded to the shooting March 24, 2016 in the area of Lee Stephens Road.

Dewayne Stephens had been transported to an area hospital where he later died, per the release.

Detectives at the time reportedly canvassed the area and conducted witness interviews, learning that a Lincoln Town Car occupied by three men, positively identified as Joshua Stephens, Caleb Carter, and Marcus Harris.

According to the release, Joshua Stephens was armed with an assault rifle and Harris, armed with a handgun, fired in the direction of Dewayne Stephens as he walked toward the residence.

Carter reportedly never exited the vehicle but continued to supply ammunition to the shooters.

Per the release, detectives determined at least 40 rounds of ammunition struck the residence occupied by two adults and two children.

Detectives reportedly obtained arrest warrants for the three suspects, who were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

All three defendants were set for trial, but prior to the start of jury selection, Carter pled guilty to conspiracy to commit second degree murder, according to the release.

Pursuant to a plea agreement with prosecutors, Carter was sentenced to ten years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The morning of the trial, Harris reportedly failed to appear, which resulted in a fugitive bench warrant for his arrest.

Per the release, Harris was apprehended a short time later in Dallas and he remained incarcerated in Texas awaiting extradition.

Joshua Stephen's sentencing was set for Dec. 12.

A conviction for second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence, the release noted.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.