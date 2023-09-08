Ascension Parish Council hears from public on Prevost Memorial Hospital; meeting later adjourned due to lack of quorum

Several speakers addressed the Ascension Parish Council for nearly an hour concerning the future of Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville before the Sept. 7 meeting ended due to a lack of quorum.

Vice Chair Alvin "Coach" Thomas ultimately adjourned the meeting following the public comment section and some time after council member Joel Robert left the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

Robert was in attendance for much of the meeting, which was about an hour and a half, but his absence left just members Travis Turner, Teri Casso, Michael Mason, Dempsey Lambert, and Thomas.

Chair Chase Melancon reported prior to the meeting that he would be absent due to an emergency at his job.

The hospital, funded partially with a half-cent sales tax on the west bank of the parish, has been an ongoing topic of discussion since the Aug. 3 meeting at the courthouse when the council ultimately approved an amended resolution that stipulated that the hospital board present its current and future budgets. It also established a new committee to work with the hospital board.

No one appeared before the council to present the budgets during the meeting.

Some residents have sought a new hospital rather than the renovations the hospital's board and administration have planned. The board previously shared renderings of the planned improvements in a news release.

Members of the Sunrise Community Group, which has organized past townhall-style meetings as well as a march and rally to address violence in the area, have taken up the cause of pushing for a new hospital.

Glenn Price, who serves as the group's president and was a candidate for mayor of the City of Donaldsonville in 2020, was the first speaker at the podium during the meeting, airing concerns over asbestos in the facility as well as the settlement of a lawsuit filed Aug. 19, 2020 in which a group of nurses alleged the hospital should have paid overtime when they worked more than 80 hours in a two-week period or more than eight hours per day.

"Donaldsonville needs a new hospital," Price said at the podium. "Prevost was built in the 20th century. We are now in the 21st century. We need 21st century technology. Prevost does not have that for us."

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and City Council Chair Charles Brown followed in addressing the council.

"We all need to be together on what we're going to do instead of fighting and bickering," Sullivan said. "We're talking about a small community. We all have to work together, live together, and be on one accord."

Some of the commenters spoke in favor of the renovation, including James "Chili" Russo, who said the infrastructure, helicopter pad, and various services are in place at the current property.

"Last month we had people talking about how it's going to bring jobs and subdivisions, and all of that," Russo said. "Where's Our Lady of the Lake? Come build it. Ochsner? Come build another hospital, if you want. We had 7,000 people on the west bank. We're down to 6,000 last Census. That should tell you something. We're a poor town and one of the poorest in the state."

Trevis Fernandez, a member of the Sunrise group, said he has become tired of the "lipstick on a pig mentality" in the city.

"What if a school bus wrecks with 40 kids? Can Prevost handle that? What if they have a leak at CF (Industries)? Can Prevost handle that?" he asked the council in an impassioned plea.

Fernandez said members of the Sunrise group initially were approached about the hospital, sparking their push for a new one.

"We did our research, and this is why all of this happened right here today. This is why this happened. It's disgusting. It upsets me very, very much. Everybody knows I'm a real quiet person. It took a lot for me to come up here and say this. It really did. But I'm sorry, Donaldsonville, we're lost. Just take a ride around here. We have nothing to look forward to. Nothing. I got happy when McDonalds came here. I was in high school in 1990, 1991. I want you to think about that," he said.

Council member Michael Mason said he has been on the personnel committee during his term and the West Ascension Hospital Board ranks among the lowest boards in applications received.

"That board decides what happens with Prevost," Mason said. "I would recommend if you're really interested in it, whenever that Donaldsonville Chief ad comes out, apply for that board. Come tell us why you want to be on the board, and we vote and put people on the board."

Thomas read a closing statement just before adjourning the meeting.

"We have to bind ourselves together," he said. "This is the only way we're going to make it here in Donaldsonville. We must put our differences on the side. Put the politics on the side and allow us to work together for the betterment of the people of Ascension Parish. All of Ascension, not just the west bank. All of Ascension."

