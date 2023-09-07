CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Recovery event planned for Sept. 16

Driving into Recovery will be Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Frank Sotile Jr. Pavilion, 2162 Thibaut Dr., Donaldsonville.

Capital Area Human Services has partnered with the City of Donaldsonville to provide free resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

A free limited supply of food boxes, diapers, and narcan kits will be available, as well as flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

Sock hop set for Sept. 29

The monthly Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ascension Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment.

This month's sponsor is Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Free cancer screening set for Oct. 7

Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Live Well community health event will return to Ascension Parish with a free cancer screening opportunity scheduled for Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales.

The free event provides four screenings, including breast, prostate, colorectal, and skin cancer. Participants can also access blood pressure, cholesterol, and glucose checks.

Live Well Ascension is made possible annually through the support of the Gonzales Area Foundation.

Appointments are required for all screenings. If an abnormality is found, a nurse navigator will assist participants with next steps, also at no cost. To make a screening appointment, call (225) 425-8034.

For more information, visit pogo.marybird.com

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Further details can be found on the parish's Facebook page or by calling the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

Trunk or treat event set

The Arc will host its annual trunk or treat drive through event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd.

For more information, contact Sharon Morris at 225-621-2005 or Cindy Moore at 225-621-2003.

Boucherie and balloon festival set for Oct. 20-22

The Sorrento Lions Club and Shell present the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Oct. 20-22 at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento.

The festival features balloon glows, jambalaya and cracklin cookoffs, tethered balloon rides, vendor market, live music, carnival rides and more.

Bands include: Justin Cornett Band and Jr. Lacrosse and Sumtin' Sneaky the first night; Dustin Ray and Zydepop, Don Rich, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted, and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition the second day; and Aaron Foret Band and The Mojoes the last day.

For more information, see boucheriefestival.com.

