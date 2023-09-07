Ascension Parish innovative educators receive $5,000 from REV's Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid grant program

REV announced the winners of its 2023 Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid teacher grants program during a ceremony hosted at The REV Center at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

During the Sept. 5 event, ten Ascension Parish teachers were each awarded a $500 grant to fund their creative ideas for their classrooms.

REV announced in a news release that the annual grant program has encouraged teachers to "think big, journey outside the box and add a spark of educational innovation."

The company moved up the application window to the start of the school year to encourage teachers with new ideas to submit applications.

“REV has a proud and time-honored legacy of supporting our communities’ educators and students, and each year it’s a real privilege to see the impact our Reach-A-Kid, Teach-A-Kid has on both sides of the classroom – inspiring educators and students alike,” Josh Descant, CEO of REV, said in the release. “An employee favorite since the days of EATEL, I can say with confidence that this grant program will continue to make a difference as we fund these exciting opportunities here in Ascension Parish classrooms.”

"These strategic investments in our classrooms by REV will impact so many students," Ascension Parish Schools Superintendent Edith Walker, Ed.D., said in the announcement. "We are grateful for their tremendous partnership in supporting our teachers through the Reach-a-Kid grant program."

“Reach-a-Kid, Teach-a-Kid is REV’s way to bring out the best of what our Ascension educators have to offer in the form of fun, fascinating and encouraging alternatives to the typical classroom teaching techniques. The teachers always impress with their clever curriculum and our team looks forward to reviewing these applications each year,” Monika Arnold, REV community relations and business development manager, said in the release. “While judging each year can be challenging, it’s always a pleasure to be able to take a step into the classroom with each application’s reading.”

The winners included:

Stephanie Dagsaan – “Reach for the STARS to become ELITE!” (Gonzales Middle School)

Stephanie Henagan – “Flexible Seating for Love of Reading!” (Ascension Christian High School)

Shannon Hudson – “Engaging with Historical Scholarship” (Dutchtown High School)

Tina Johnson – “Using What We’ve Learned in the Real World” (East Ascension High School)

Bess Melancon – “Sew Useful, Sew Fun!” (St. Amant High School)

Christina Plaisance – “Little Children, BIG Feelings” (Prairieville Primary School)

Diana Riley – “Seeds for Success” (Lowery Middle School)

Shelby Roberts – “Calming Corner” (Prairieville Primary School)

Sherri Shelton – “Recorder Rockstars!” (Spanish Lake Primary School)

Ashley Stoud – “Bulldog Book Club” (Gonzales Middle School)

For more than two decades, REV’s program has distributed awards totaling more than $100,000.