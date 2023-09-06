Ascension Parish runner combines passions for jogging, animal rescue

An Ascension Parish runner has combined her passion for recreational jogging with her dedication to saving young, injured and orphaned opossums.

Jennilynn Johnson's mission is to raise funding for area animal rescue organizations, according to Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson.

Throughout the month of September, Johnson has chosen the organization as the recipient for donations. As mentioned in a news release, she hopes fellow animal advocates will contribute.

"I started Running for Rescue as a way of helping those that help the voiceless," she said in the announcement. "All rescue organizations, be it wildlife rehabilitation or domestic rescue, have always looked out for each other. This is a small way I could give back and support my fellow rescue organizations."

"We're grateful that Jennilynn is using her healthy vocation to bring attention to and raise funds for our efforts to help animals across the state. These small fundraisers add up and allow us to provide aid to more animals in need," Dorson said in the release.

For more information on donating, visit donatenow.networkforgood.org/humanela.

The Humane Society of Louisiana, established in 1988, has been defending animals from cruelty, neglect and mistreatment. One of the largest animal protection agencies in the state, it oversees the operations of three animal care facilities.

The organization has been active in the area, providing an update on animal welfare issues in neighboring St. James Parish.

A second meeting to discuss animal control services will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 9 at the library in Lutcher, 1879 W. Main St. The group likely will vote to fill leadership positions at the September or October meeting.

"We are delighted to see so much interest in a problem that has plagued St. James for years if not decades. We are also heartened to hear that several elected officials in the area support these programs," Dorson said.

Several people attended the first meeting where participants discussed the need for an animal shelter and animal control services in the parish.