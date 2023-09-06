Ascension Parish Library to host author talks, ACT prep, T-Rex Tea Party in September

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library offers a free monthly virtual author talk series that provides opportunities to hear from bestselling, award-winning and highly acclaimed authors from around the world.

Tune in to connect with your favorite authors and participate in the conversations or watch the recordings of past presentations independently.

Participants can submit questions for the authors to answer during the live events. Find our Author webpage by visiting myAPL.org and clicking Events > Author Talks.

Registration is required to participate in live streams.

Author talks for September:

6 p.m. Thursday – “Life, Love, Family, and Food” with Lidia Bastianich

– “Life, Love, Family, and Food” with Lidia Bastianich 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 – “How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” with Adam Alter

– “How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most” with Adam Alter 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 – “On Writing Three International Bestsellers” with Amor Towles

ACT practice tests

Ascension Parish Library will administer a free, timed computer-based ACT practice test utilizing resources available through our databases. The practice test will last approximately three and a half hours. Teens are encouraged to register for one of the test times: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Galvez, 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Gonzales and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Dutchtown or Donaldsonville.

To register, call (225) 622-3339 for the Galvez location, (225) 673-8699 for Dutchtown, (225) 647-3955 for Gonzales, or (225) 473-8052 for Donaldsonville.

Participants need to bring a calculator.

T-Rex Tea Party

The Gonzales branch will host a T-Rex Tea Party at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

Dress in your fanciest outfit or like your favorite dinosaur and help teach T-Rex some table manners. We’ll read two books about how dinosaurs behave at tea parties and sing some fun songs. We’ll practice sipping “tea” with our pinkies out and even try balancing a book gracefully on our heads. Light refreshments will be served for all kids and dinos to enjoy. Registration is required. Call (225) 647-3955 to sign up.

Note: This program may not be suitable for those with food sensitivities or allergens.