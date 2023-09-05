City of Gonzales adds Instagram to social media presence

The City of Gonzales announced it has launched its official Instagram page, adding to its social media presence.

The new account can be found at instagram.com/thecityofgonzales on the Meta-owned app.

According to a post on the city's official Facebook page, the Instagram account will be used to keep citizens up to date on the latest news, announcements, and events in the Ascension Parish city.

The official City of Gonzales Facebook page is facebook.com/CityofGonzalesLA.

Ascension Parish government and the three municipalities in the parish all maintain official social media accounts, including:

