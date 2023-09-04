CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Candidate forum planned for RPCC

The Ascension Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. announced a candidate forum has been set for Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at River Parishes Community College, room 140.

According to the orgnization's Facebook post, it does not endorse candidates and the forum is for educational purposes only.

The forum is open to the public.

RPCC is located at 925 W. Edenborne Pkwy., Gonzales.

Sock hop set for Sept. 29

The monthly Garney Gautreau Senior Sock Hop will be Sept. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Ascension Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

Mike Broussard and Night Train will provide entertainment.

This month's sponsor is Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Trunk or treat event set

The Arc will host its annual trunk or treat drive through event from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at 1122 S. East Ascension Complex Blvd.

For more information, contact Sharon Morris at 225-621-2005 or Cindy Moore at 225-621-2003.

Boucherie and balloon festival set for Oct. 20-22

The Sorrento Lions Club and Shell present the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Oct. 20-22 at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento.

The festival features balloon glows, jambalaya and cracklin cookoffs, tethered balloon rides, vendor market, live music, carnival rides and more.

Bands include: Justin Cornett Band and Jr. Lacrosse and Sumtin' Sneaky the first night; Dustin Ray and Zydepop, Don Rich, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted, and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition the second day; and Aaron Foret Band and The Mojoes the last day.

For more information, see boucheriefestival.com.

