U.S. Army parachute team's skydive event set for Gonzales airport Sept. 5-7

Spectators are welcome to check out an assisted skydive jump with the U.S. Army's parachute team, the Golden Knights, Sept. 5-7 at 8 a.m. at the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales.

An Army spokesperson said in a news release some 40 leaders from around the state are expected to participate in the event, which is hosted by the Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion.

Based in Fort Liberty, North Carolina, the Golden Knights has four units, with one focusing on conducting tandem parachute jumps across the country.

“Tandem Camp events showcase the diversity of Soldiers, their skills, backgrounds and various careers available within the U.S. Army,” Lt. Colonel Adam Marsh, Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion commander, said in the announcement. “The goal is for community leaders to go back to their communities and share the experience with others, increase awareness of the possibilities the Army has to offer.”

Some of the skydivers slated for the event include representatives from New Orleans, St. Martin and Webster public schools, and Baton Rouge and Denham Springs police departments.

The airport is located at 6255 Airlport Industrial Blvd, Gonzales, LA.