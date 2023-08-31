Hwy. 30 roundabouts in Gonzales tabbed for $11.74 million in funding: DOTD

Ascension Parish will be allocated $11.74 million in funding toward the Hwy. 30 roundabouts near Tanger Mall and Interstate 10 in Gonzales, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development news release.

DOTD officials reportedly learned Aug. 31 that its request for $210 million in additional federal highway funding was approved. Last year, the department received $97.97 million, which was a record amount given by the Federal Highway Administration.

“We’d like to thank FHWA for providing these important funds to the state of Louisiana,” DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda said in the announcement. “This large amount of money will advance quite a few highway, bridge, and safety projects in every part of our state. Our infrastructure needs continue, and we will continue taking advantage of every possible funding opportunity in order to give citizens and guests of Louisiana the safe and reliable transportation system they deserve.”

Other projects in the area will be allocated funding, including for the right-of-way acquisition for Hwy. 30 in East Baton Rouge Parish between Brightside Drive and Gourrier, which is near the LSU campus.

Baton Rouge area U.S. Congressman Garret Graves said in a statement the funding will go toward shovel-ready projects and results will be seen within upcoming months.

“Traffic is one of the biggest challenges facing the Capital Region – we have to keep creating solutions to this crisis," Graves said in the news release. "Today’s funds build on the billions we’ve secured in infrastructure investments to reduce traffic and increase the safety and efficiency of our roadways. We will keep pushing for projects and federal funding that will bring the needed relief.”